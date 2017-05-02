Looking for a Video Conferencing Software? 7 Questions to Ask

words Alan Woods

It’s not always easy to find the right tools to get the job done. If you’re looking for a video conferencing system, here are a few questions you’ll want to ask before you settle on a final pick. These should help you shop smart for whatever kind of video technology solution you have in mind:

What Do You Need?

Some video conferencing systems are quite ideal for small groups while others can provide you with webcasts rendered in broadcasting quality. If you want a model that offers you nothing but the basics and gets the job, then you could go for systems with little to no frills. That should fit the bill. On the other hand, if you need Video Conferencing Software and a system that works for communicating with small and huge groups for an online meeting, then you’ll want to consider other options. Some online collaboration software packs many must-have features so you’ll want to consider your options carefully.

How Many Are You?

If your team’s going to use it for communicating within the organization, then how many people are in a group, on average? Does the system allow group chats for more than 10 people? If it doesn’t and your teams have about 20 people in each one, then you’d better scout around for something better. Always factor in the number of the participants allowable in a group call to make sure it’s just right for your team, says Business News Daily. Don’t forget to factor in future employees too. For instance, if you’re in the process of recruiting new members into your team, make sure you include them in your count as well.

How Easy is it To Use?

Don’t get sidetracked by a boatload of shiny extras and features. Go for systems that are easy and simple to use. Options like the BlueJeans video conference software are ideal since they’re built with ease of use in mind. After all, it won’t matter if you buy the best system on the market if your employees can’t figure it out. Complex systems take time to learn and that’s going to mean downtime and productivity lags. While those are givens when your team is trying to migrate from an old system to a new one, too many complex systems could bog down your team’s productivity. If it’s slowing down processes and output, then it’s a bad option to go for. Review other options instead.

Is it Within Your Budget?

In the past, video conferencing was frightfully expensive. Hardware maintenance and upgrades alone amounted to a lot of money. These days, though, cloud-based solutions have made it possible for companies to take advantage of low-cost video conferencing. You get to enjoy the benefits of one—a more personal interaction, better communication with remote teams and excellent collaboration tool—without having to pay for a small fortune for Video Conferencing Software. If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to enhance your communication strategy without spending big, cloud-based video solutions is the way to go, says Tech Radar.

Is it Mobile Friendly?

The growth of mobile internet consumption has made it impossible for businesses to dismiss mobile ads and marketing. If your site and social media pages aren’t optimized for mobile yet, then you’re missing out on a huge potential consumer base. If you want to stay relevant and competitive in today’s market, you’ll need to make sure everything you use—including your video conferencing software and collaboration software – is compatible with mobile and provides an excellent mobile experience for your teams. With most, if not all, of your teams using mobile to communicate anytime, anywhere, it makes sense to pick a system that works well on mobile platforms.

Are There Free Trials?

Free trials give you the best of both worlds. You can search for some varied collaboration tools online. You get to try the service for several days, assess its limitations and features and basically determine if it’s a good fit for your team or not. That said, always keep your eyes peeled for free trial offers. After all, it wouldn’t do to buy a system right from the get-go. You’ll want to test it out first to make sure it works. However, many services require payment before you could use them. Free trials help bridge the gap so you can look for options, explore what those systems can do and when the trial period’s up, decide whether to go for the paid version or to keep looking for a better system.

What Will The Future Bring?

When you choose your Video Conferencing Software and system, be sure to factor in the future of your organization. Do you have plans to expand your team and grow your business? Some live meeting systems might restrict that growth. Keep an eye on those limitations by opting for systems that are easy to scale, ones that would allow you to grow and expand your business without limiting it in any way.

