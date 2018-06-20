Top spots you should visit in South Africa – words Alexa Wang

South Africa is recognized worldwide for its attractive terrains and landscapes that keep both domestic and international tourists hooked throughout the years.

Tourists here enjoy the fine weather, eye-catching deserts, a wide range of unique wild animals, sandy beaches, both traditional and modern accommodations and much more.

So if you’re in South Africa or are planning to travel to this awesome African country anytime soon, here are the top tourist spots in South Africa you should include in your must-visit list.

Kruger National Park, Limpopo

This is one of South Africa’s very first national park. It’s popularly known for its incredible adventures. The park is strategically positioned in the North-Eastern part of the country and is home to the world’s famous Big Five (The lions, elephants, buffaloes, leopards, and Rhinos), different floral varieties and some extinct wildlife. You will also find the different bird species and the hot air balloons mesmerizing. And if strolling sounds like fun, the tall grasslands offer a serene environment to give you a breath of fresh air as you chit-chat and gather your thoughts. Accommodation in this part is readily available in terms of lodges and comfortable campsites.

Drakensberg Mountains, KwaZulu-Natal

Popularly referred to as the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountain, this high peak mount elegantly stands at the border point of Lesotho And South Africa. It offers a fantastic view of the surrounding valleys and is marked with several trails. The spot makes an ideal destination for individuals who love horse riding, hiking, mountain climbing and fly fishing. On the way, you will have a rare view of some rare bird species, wildlife, and mammals that find a home in these mountains. It’s also a bonus if you like rock sampling as you will find a variety right here.

Cape Town, Western Cape

If you haven’t heard of this world’s top-rated breathtaking cities, then you are yet to taste the correct concept of tourist. In South Africa, this city is the second largest when it comes to population. Getting here is quite easy via the famous Mango Flight bookings, which offer a variety of domestic flights. Due to its high population, it’s a multicultural spot perfectly nestled between beautiful mountains and the sea. So you can choose to alternate your adventures between the sandy beaches, mountain trails and the mouth-watering restaurants. While here, visit the Table Mountain, the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, the Chapman’s Peak Drive, among other spectacular spots.

Durban is the cosmopolitan of the welcoming KwaZulu-Natal province. It’s famous for its calm nature and golden beaches that would make you want to spend most of your time sunbathing. The culture here is mainly Indian and as you know they’re quite intense with festivities and delicacies. So be ready to taste some fine pepper. Nightlife over here is also pretty impressive with various clubs and restaurants at prime spots. Don’t forget to pass by the Victoria Street Market for some shopping.

Conclusion

Saying that you can exhaustively tour South Africa in one visit will be a pure lie. The country is full of attractive spots some of which take some time to discover. However, the good thing about this African country is the fact that you will never run out of fresh discoveries. From mountains, valleys, wildlife, beaches to delicacies, there will always be so much more to sample.