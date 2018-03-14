7 reasons to visit Montreal in 2019 – words Al Woods



Montreal is a city in Quebec in Canada that takes its name from Mount Royal which is the triple-peaked hill that lies in the city. This city is famous for being one of the most populated locations in Canada and is filled with French-Canadians who call Montreal home.

Many people decide to visit Montreal every year due to just how beautiful it is and the great attractions that there are to see. Here, we are going to discuss some of the reasons why we think that you should visit Montreal in 2019. Keep reading if you have been thinking about visiting a Canadian destination and need a push on which one to choose.

The Weather

Regardless of whenever you go to Montreal, you’ll get the weather that suits the season. In the summer, you can expect a humid continental climate that averages at around 79 to 81 F. For many people, this is the perfect weather for a summer vacation as it is comfortable to walk around in and comes with a lot of sunshine.

In the winter, the weather switches to snowy, windy and everything else that you would expect during this season. This allows for winter sports and many other winter activities that you can be guaranteed of with the average 13 to 16 F temperature.

Regardless of the season, you can rely on the weather and this is why you should think about visiting Montreal this year.

Exciting Culture

Did you know that Montreal is a French-speaking country legally? This makes the culture in Montreal really interesting as it can give Canadians and Americans the chance to get a glimpse of European culture without having to make the long trip. Of course, Montreal is different to Europe but there are influences of French culture in the architecture, food and even the way in which the language is spoken.

In Montreal, you’ll never get bored of the culture and for those who don’t speak French, there is no need to worry because you should be able to get around just fine. For a real glimpse into the culture in Montreal, make sure to visit some of the popular markets including the Marché Jean-Talon which is one of the largest markets in Canada. You’ll see the locals earning their money and get to taste some of the fresh local produce.

Easily Accessible

Another great reason to visit Montreal in 2019 is the fact that this city is easy to get to and from. Airlines like Porter Airlines run regular flights from many US and Canadian airports to Montreal. Flights to Montreal are reasonably priced and easy to find if you just do a quick search online. If you are thinking about taking a trip to Montreal by plane then make sure to check out the flights at this link: https://www.flyporter.com/en-ca/book-flights/where-we-fly/canada/montreal.

Of course, you don’t have to fly to Montreal to get there, you can also travel by car, train and many other methods of transport. This destination is near to the border between the US and Canada and so many Americans are able to drive up the east coast and head to Montreal for a trip easily enough.

Architecture

As we have explained before, Montreal is a French-Canadian city, and this is due to it being colonized by the French first. For this reason, this city appears to be very European in design and the architecture is really interesting to look at. If you are interested in European architecture but can’t afford the trip to Europe, then you might want to think about visiting Montreal in 2019.

You’ll get to walk along the cobblestones, have a look at the mansions and even get a glimpse of the outdoor staircases. Montreal is known for its impressive architecture so make sure to visit this amazing city this year if you want to see it up close.

The Food

Did you know that Montreal has more restaurants per capita than other North American cities? If you are interested in trying out many different types of traditional and new cuisines, then you should make sure to visit Montreal this year. Not only can you visit the local restaurants, but you can also enjoy some of the festivals including MTL á Table and Burger Week.

For food truck lovers, Montreal has a lot to offer and you can taste the food that is loved locally and by travellers who visit this city. Some of the most popular dishes that people like to try in Montreal include poutine, a Montreal bagel and a smoked meat sandwich. Many restaurants around the world have adapted poutine on their menus but in Montreal, you can taste the most traditional form of the dish. If you are interested in trying some really great good spots, Montreal might just be the city for you.

Street Art

While some cities consider street art to be a crime, Montreal embraces it and you’ll find many different paintings and murals on the buildings in this city. This city is full of creativity and you are sure to be impressed by some of the amazing street art that you will see if you happen to visit Montreal this year.

Street artists express their creativity in a colourful way and some zones are created specifically for this type of art. If you do happen to visit, make sure to take a trip to some of the zones that have been designated for this type of art because you will be impressed by all of the work that has gone into the wall and buildings in Montreal.

The Museums

The final reason that we think that you should visit Montreal this year is the fact that there are some really impressive museums that you can walk around. There’s something for everyone in the museums with some dedicated to fine art and other focused on science or history.

Some of the most popular museums in Montreal include the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Musée d’Art Contemporain. If you are planning on taking kids with you on your trip then you might want to consider visiting the Biosphere, Insectarium and Planetarium that will let you explore the natural world.

There’s no shortage of museums in Montreal and regardless of what you are interested in, you are sure to find something that you’ll enjoy. Not only are the museums loved by tourists, but they are also frequently visited by the locals.

Final Verdict

Montreal is a really exciting city that many people see the beauty in and decide to add it to their bucket list. As you can see, there is so much to do in this city with everything from museums to markets and tourists attractions on offer.

Once you get to Montreal, you’ll be captivated by the culture and the language that is spoken by the locals. While this is a city based in Canada and is close to North America, you’ll feel as though you have taken a trip to Europe.

Make sure to visit Montreal this year if you want to have a great vacation and experience somewhere completely new.