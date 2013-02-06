7 must-do activities when visiting cape town – words Al Woods

Cape Town is a lively coastal town that has a lot to offer, from scenic beauty to the attractive beaches to wildlife and marine life.

One can simply not get enough of this town! There are endless things you can do here. All you have to do is to visit it to experience it.

Just a few of the things you can do in this intriguing and simply fabulous town are listed below.

View the from the Table Mountain

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is the place to be if you are looking forward to being wowed by the scenic view of Cape Town. The cableway gets you to the top of the Table Mountains in five minutes but sometimes may delay by a few hours due to the long queues. This is only possible if there are favorable weather conditions. An alternative way is through the hiking trails or the 360-degree view from the Lion’s Head.

Spend your time in Cape Town Beaches

Cape Town being a coastal city means that it is endowed with plenty of beautiful beaches. Beaches like Clifton, Camps Bay, and Llandudno, which are along the Atlantic Seaboard, are a great place to spend your mornings and afternoons. They have cool breezes that make it livelier. The view of sunrise and sunset from these beaches is magical. In fact, it’s priceless! Beaches along the False Bay are warmer compared to those along the Atlantic Seaboard. Therefore, they are more suited for swimming.

Enjoy the local cuisine at the city’s best restaurants

If there is one thing that is truly appreciated, it is good food, and Cape Town will not disappoint in this category. It is home to the best restaurants in the country. Just walk into one of the many restaurants, order your food and you will be served a delightful meal that you’ll never forget. While in the coastal town, you can also book accommodation with fully equipped kitchen; with such facilities, you can prepare your dinner or breakfast.www.capetownvillas.net is one of the places you can secure accommodation, and there are many more, which are pocket-friendly.

Get to know the marine and wildlife in Cape Town

Cape Town serves all your desired adventure when it comes to wildlife and marine life. There are private reserves, which have the big five. The Cape Point and West Coast National Park have large antelopes and a wonderful bird life. The marine life in Cape Town is all you need if you are looking for the best place to explore it. There is whale watching from a town called Hermanus, which is a must-do when in Cape Town. Moreover, there are penguins at the Boulders beach and the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Pristine botanical gardens is a place to be

A perfect blend of music and nature meet here at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. The tranquility and the authentic beauty make it the best place to be if you want to unwind. For a romantic get-away, you can go for a picnic within the garden. If you are lucky, you can catch a live concert in the amphitheater within the garden, which takes place on Sunday afternoon making it a more exciting experience. For a better shot at being at the concert, it is advisable to book your tickets early.

Explore the peninsula

A perfect set of wheel is essential for this. If you are on your way to Cape Point, you can visit Muizenberg, Fishhoek, Kalk Bay, and Simon’s Town, which are along the False Bay coastline. On your way back, you can take the Chapman’s Peak Drive. You can also take a gentle drive to Cape Point on the eastern roads, and a return along the Atlantic seaboard. This way, you ultimately increase your chance of exploring the peninsula fully.

Pick up some souvenirs

Souvenirs are a great and special way to remember your visit to Cape Town. That is why you should visit the V&A Waterfront mall that offers both the local and international items and brands you are looking for. The Greenmarket Square offers an exciting shopping experience in terms of price and range of products. You can even bargain with one of the stall owners just to get what you need. Moreover, the curio market in Cape Town supplies you with trinkets. You can also take something for your friends and family.

Cape Town is a great place to unwind. Nature and activities you can engage in should encourage you to visit it. There is no word that can match the beauty of this town. An outstanding place should definitely be on your goal list.