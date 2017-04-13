Volkswagen’s premium pickup takes on the trailblazer challenge

Volkswagen premium pickup takes on the trailblazing challenge – words Al Wokowsky

Making a name for itself in the new era of off-roading, the Volkswagen Amarok is a premium pickup, an all rounder that provides power and precision off road, as well as styling and features for city driving.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles invited two Amarok drivers to test the latest model’s suspension on the rocky back roads of the Lake District and its traction on the region’s wide beaches. We see how it stood up to the challenge.

Off road and on it

Mixing styling, power and practical features, the Amarok is just as comfortable on the city streets as the road less travelled, although we have a feeling you’ll enjoy testing its mettle on the latter more. Its 3.0 litre V6 engine and head-turning looks make for a sporty ride, with double chrome trim and bi-xenon headlights. There’s also optional 19” alloys and rear styling bars in gloss black or stainless steel.



Blazing a trail

Those testing the Amarok took it over large bedrock outcrops. But this proved no problem for body stability due to the permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, which allows driving on up to 45˚ inclines and at a 50˚ side angle. The 8-speed automatic gear box also means hill-climbing on uneven or wet terrain is a breeze, with up to 550Nm of torque.

The wide payload of the Amarok allowed it to be loaded up with various items and tied down with the lashings provided, while deep water was no obstacle due to the its high ground clearance. The final challenge was to create a Volkswagen symbol in wet sand, testing the vehicle’s precision and traction as well as putting good use to the rear-view camera.

What you get

Standard features on the Trendline spec include voice control and body-coloured mirrors and bumpers. The Highline and Aventura models add some stylish and practical upgrades like leather heated seats, parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Extra add-ons that would suit working applications include cargo bay covers such as a weather-resistant Roll-And-Lock Cover, a lockable toolbox and a plastic load-floor liner. You could even go the whole hog with various grades of hardtop to suit your needs.

With the ability to take on challenges across a range of terrains, the VW Amarok is ideal for anyone hoping to pair reliability with sheer power and precision.

Volkswagen premium pickup takes on the trailblazing challenge – words Al Wokowsky