Simple ways to boost creativity – words



Whether you work in a job that requires a large degree of creative thinking, or you simply want to unleash your creative side, all of us can benefit from more creativity from time to time.

It can be so easy to get stuck in a rut, which is why it’s so important to connect with your creative side in order to think outside the box, solve problems, and even feel a greater sense of accomplishment from day to day tasks. If you’re in need of a little creativity boost, try these easy ideas that are sure to engage your creative spark.

Start a sketchbook

Ever make a scrapbook as a child? Sketchbooks are a similar concept and a super easy way to engage in a creative activity without having to worry about your artistic skills. First, purchase a high-quality sketchbook such as those from Zen Art Supplies , then gather a selection of magazine clippings, photographs, newspaper headlines, pieces of material or anything at all that you find inspiration from. Sketchbooks are perfect if you have a big project in mind, such as redecorating your home, but even if this isn’t the case, creating a sketchbook is a great way to reconnect with yourself and find out more about your tastes and style.

Go for a walk

If you have a hectic work schedule but you need to get the creative juices flowing, take the pressure off by going for a relaxing walk. Try and head somewhere scenic such as a local park or garden, turn off your phone, and get completely lost in your thoughts. You might realise that a brilliant idea was right there the whole time, but you just needed the chance to declutter your mind.

Try something new

Opening your mind means really being open to more experiences, even things you’d never considered in the past. This could mean starting a variety of new activities like joining a dance class, a life drawing class, or a cooking class. You don’t have to be an expert or even very good at what you’re doing, but if you enjoy it and feel like what you’re doing is worthwhile, you can get a rewarding sense of achievement that you might not usually get. On the other hand, you could find out that you’re skilled in an area you never dreamed you would be, creating a whole new hobby for yourself!

Change your surroundings

Sometimes the most simple thing you can do is change the surroundings you’re in as a way to give your brain a creative boost. If you do a lot of work from home, consider creating a new home office for yourself with bright colours, and stylish, functional decor. Be selective about the colours you choose to paint with as different shades come with different benefits. For example, blue walls have been known to enhance creativity, whilst green is said to spur innovation and improve creative performance.