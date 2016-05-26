4 simple ways to hygge your home

4 simple ways to hygge your home – words Al Woods

Hygge. Hy-what? Pronounced “hoo-ga,” this Danish concept besets a feeling of well-being and cozy contentment through the simple things in life. It’s that feeling you find when reading a book on a raining morning next to the fireplace or sipping hot cocoa while it snows outside.

There is a good chance that you have experienced the phenomenon of hygge without ever knowing it. The Danish national obsession is taking over. This concept can be applied to a range of different things and areas of your life, anything from food to watching movies with friends. Hygge can even be applied to your home. Here are a few ways that you can bring hygge into your home to make it even more cozier.

 

Candles

If you ask the Danes they will say that candles are the most important part of creating a cozy environment at home. In fact, it is said that the Danish people burn an average of 13 pounds of candle wax annually. The Danes are also consistently ranked as one of the happiest populations, so they may be onto something. You can incorporate hygge around your living space with the addition of lightly scented, slow-burning candles, as candles can help create a relaxed ambiance. Choose scents that make you feel safe and evoke a sense of nostalgia. And select candles that are made from soy wax and natural scents for the cleanest burn possible.

Knit Blankets

Nothing can replace the good feeling of curling up with a soft blanket. Like candles, throws and blankets are considered an essential part of hygge. When the weather turns crisp this season, you will want to have a few cozy blankets and throws for the entire family. Oversized knit blankets can not only make a cozy addition to your home, but they can make a stylish impact, too. When choosing your blankets, look for styles that complement your existing style in your home. Hygge is all about creating a calm, serene environment. Hues like charcoal gray or deep indigo can add a touch of color monochrome color scheme.

Home Security

While not a decor item or comfy accessory, home security systems can give you a sense of calm, knowing that your home and your family are always protected. No matter if you are home or away on a vacation, a home security monitoring system can bring you peace of mind. Hygge is all about feeling comfortable inside of your own home, and a home security system can only emphasize that feeling of contentment and well-being.

The Bedroom

Have you ever wanted to spend a couple extra hours in bed on a chilly morning? Hygge actually encourages a little more time in the sheets, whether you are sleeping in on the weekend or reading the daily paper. Establish a cozy space in your bedroom by adding lots of layers to your bed. You can do this by adding soft sheets, a down comforter, quilts and a myriad of plush throw pillows for the most indulgent place to kick your feet up in your home.

Hygge can be applied to almost anything, and these tips can help you bring the Danish concept right into your own home.

 

