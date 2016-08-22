5 ways to save money on car insurance – words Al Woods

If you are going to be driving you must have car insurance, but just because you need it doesn’t mean you have to pay a fortune for it. Millions of Americans are overpaying for their auto insurance and are not even aware of it.

However, there are ways to save without money on your insurance policy without sacrificing your coverage. Continue reading this article to learn 5 ways you could be saving money on your car insurance.

Raise Your Deductible

Raising your policy deductible is one of the easiest ways to save on your monthly premiums. If you are anything like the average policyholder, your deductible is likely to be 500 dollars. Simply raise your deductible to 1,000 dollars if you want to save on your monthly premiums. This method is sure to save you a couple hundred dollars annually. Just make sure you can handle a 1,000 dollar loss before you make any decisions.

Compare Companies

No two car insurance companies are the same. Their prices and policies vary greatly from one company to another. That is why it is crucial you shop around and compare companies before making a decision. Doing a comparison will provide you with the right policy and help you get the cheapest car insurance . If you have had your insurance for years then it may be time you do a quick review to make sure you’re not paying too much for your policy.

Consider Short Term Car Insurance

It is common knowledge that anyone who is behind the wheel of a car needs to have car insurance, but what do you do when you will only before driving for a short period An annual policy in a situation like this would be a waste of money. However, there is a simple solution.

The best solution for short term car insurance is to purchase temporary car insurance from a reputable company. These policies vary in flexibility when it comes to cars that need to be insured and dates you will need coverage.

Bundle

If you have multiple insurance policies then this tip saving on car insurance is for you.

Insurance companies rewards their customers by combing their insurance policies through them in what are called bundles. Do some comparing and ask different companies how much you could save by bundling your auto, home and life insurance policies. Combining all of your insurance policies with one company could save you up to 10% annually. Be aware of some companies and bundles. Just because you bundle through a company does not mean it will make it cheaper for you. Shop around to get the cheapest bundle discount.

Guard Your Credit

Did you know that raising your credit score can reduce your insurance premiums?

Insurance carriers factor credit score when setting your premiums in most states. If you live in one of these states, your credit score greatly affects what you will have to pay for your car insurance. Raising your credit score can not be done overnight but it can be adjusted by simply paying your bills on time.