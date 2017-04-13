Ways to save money on your household bills – words Al Woods

Are you scraping at the last few dollars every month? Everybody has been there at some point, wondering how they work so long and hard yet have very little to show for it once the bills are paid.

It’s frustrating, demotivating, and a downright unpleasant position to be in. But are you being as frugal and savvy with money as you could be? Or are you burning much-needed dollars without even realizing? There are discreet and straightforward ways to reduce your spending, potentially saving you and your family thousands each year.

Image via Rawpixel on www.unsplash.com (copyright-free)

Energy bills

Are your energy bills genuinely efficient? The cost of energy for an average household is estimated at almost two-and-a-half-thousand dollars per year – that’s a lot of money! There is a multitude of small steps you can take to reduce this cost – changing your light bulbs to energy efficient ones for example, or just ensuring that your electrical appliances are unplugged. Getting a programmable thermostat will cut energy bills too, through allowing you to choose when and for how long you heat or cool your house. You can use these thermostats even when you’re not home, making the temperature inside just right for you to return too, and not wasting energy being on the whole time.

Food bills

As deliciously tempting as getting a take-out may be, when you add up the total you spend on indulging over a year, it would undoubtedly leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth! Cutting down on the number of take-outs you eat can substantially lower your outgoings. Instead, stick to simple homemade alternatives. There are plenty of ‘ fake-out ’ recipes online! The same applies when taking the kids out for the day. Instead of frequenting the overpriced zoo dinner, save money and make a simple yet delicious picnic to take with you instead. Bulk buying non-perishable food items often work out cheaper than buying as and when it is needed, as does buying in bulk when an item is on sale. Often stores will reduce the price of stock if it is nearing it’s display date – offering an opportunity to buy and freeze this product to last a little longer. With regards to date night – instead of an expensive dinner out, why not go for a romantic walk or go stargazing instead.

Image via Ryan Franco on www.unsplash.com (copyright-free)

Insurance

Talking life insurance can often make people feel uneasy, leading them to avoid reevaluating their policy. This can lead to missing out on opportunities to save money! A straightforward way to reduce the amount you pay for life insurance, is by changing it from a life-long policy, to a term policy. This means that at some stage, usually in older age, your policy will stop. This is substantially cheaper than the alternative. It is so important to shop around for better auto insurance. Get lots of quotes and let your current insurance providers know that you’re leaving them, many will match or beat the quote to keep your custom. It is also worth considering a joint auto policy, as companies often offer discounts for additional automobiles. Another option is using the same insurance company for both auto insurance and homeowners insurance, as this again can lead to lower rates to pay.

Broadband and cable bills

How much do you really need your all singing, all dancing cable package? All of those channels, surely you don’t watch all of them?! In reality, you are paying a small fortune to watch a few of your favorite shows. A simple way to pay less here is to get rid of your excessive cable package and instead spend the smaller monthly payment for a media service such as Netflix . Better yet, go back to basic television. Regarding the internet, compare fibre broadband deals and make sure you have the cheapest, most efficient package for your needs. Again, the internet is not absolutely needed unless you are working on it from home. You can shave hundreds of dollars from your bill by merely using the internet services at public libraries instead.

Cancel unused subscriptions

If you’re honest with yourself, you may realize that you probably don’t go to the gym enough to justify the money spent on the membership – and they’re not cheap! If you’re not bound into a contract, it could be well worth canceling. Alternatives to the gym could be as simple as going for a long walk, running if you’re able to or even just swapping the elevator for the stairs. Other subscriptions, you may not even remember that you’re paying for. Double check and cancel any old subscriptions for magazines, websites or services that are no longer needed.

Image via www.pixabay.com (copyright-free)

Be saving savvy

Every day, we spend money which we don’t really need to. Habits such as drinking alcohol or smoking are not only profoundly bad for your health, but also exceptionally bad for your bank balance too! If you’re struggling to quit your nasty habit, it may even be cost effective in the long run to go to your doctor for medicinal assistance, or even to have some hypnotherapy . Other unhelpful spending habits which could be cut or significantly reduced are buying clothing unnecessarily. The clothing industry is vast, and fashions are always changing, so people often feel the need to keep current with their style. That being said, unless you are careful, clothing is also costly – especially when it is not needed. As well as this, the waste that this industry generates is crippling. A further way to lessen your grooming expenses is by not having your hair and nails done as often. A nail care expense can be eliminated, as this can be done at home easily.

These are just a few smart steps that you and your family can take to reduce your spending massively and to save money. Just think of all the things you could do with the extra dollars in your account! Perhaps a family holiday, decorating, or even just being able to breathe a little easier knowing that you’re not scraping at the ends of your funds every month.