Coping with pre-wedding anxiety – ways to relieve stress before the big day – words Alexa Wang

Planning your own wedding can be extremely stressful – especially since many people regard it as one of the biggest days of your life. Pre-wedding anxiety if often overlooked and the pressure of making sure everything goes according to plan can take its toll on your health.

Coping with pre-wedding anxiety – ways to relieve stress before the big day So, how can you cope with pre-wedding anxiety? Angelic Dia

monds, who specialise in bespoke engagement rings, are here to take you through some of the best ways to relive stress ahead of the big day.







Consider your priorities

Sometimes, we can find ourselves so caught up in the minor details that we forget to look at the bigger picture. Try to separate your tasks based on urgency, and never let your to-do list reach arm’s length; being realistic is essential and keep in mind that you can only do so much in a day. Keep your sense of perspective and always keep a go-to confidant, a problem shared is a problem halved after all. Further, you should make sure that your other half is as involved as you are, and if this isn’t the case then it should be addressed. While you may feel responsible for ensuring that no detail is left unchecked, it can become draining and take away from some of the excitement that you should be feeling. Many couples still enlist the help of a wedding planner for their big day, as it can provide some relief from what might seem like an endless mission to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. If you tend to be indecisive, then now is the time to kick your hesitation to the curb, as making choices will be unavoidable and leaving things to the very last minute will not be helpful.

Enjoy yourself

The media have coined the term ‘bridezilla’, but it’s important that you stick with what you want – this is your day after all. While many brides use the adrenaline of organising as a boost, turning into a wedding-monster can bring the overall atmosphere of your day down a notch. Tackle bridal anxiety in the simplest way possible, by choosing to enjoy the entire process. On the day, the most important thing will be enjoying the day and the company from family and friends, there with you to celebrate the start of your married life. After the all-important ceremony and speeches, don’t be afraid to let your hair down, as bridal anxiety will become a thing of the past when you take your shoes off and head to the dancefloor.

Try not to compare

It’s easy to compare your own wedding to that of a friend or relative. It might seem useful to refer to the things you liked, and those which you weren’t as keen on, but there’s a fine line between inspiration and comparison. Weddings can be stepped in rivalry, dramatised through popular films like Bride Wars, but thankfully this kind of bridal stress is mostly reserved for fiction. With the rise of social media, weddings have become a spectacle of sorts, and you might find yourself stalking the Instagram feed of an ex-school friend, wondering how to ask your hairdresser to replicate her look without seeming strange. If you are banking on your centrepiece looking a million times better than the ones at a wedding you attended prior to your own ceremony, then you could be focusing on the wrong things. Maintain the understanding that your wedding should be unique to your partner and yourself, so focus on the small details that will capture your character as a couple. Variety is the spice of life, so be as true to yourself as you can, and your time spent sat at the top table will be far more memorable.

Relax and pamper

Whilst organising a wedding can take up your every thought, you shouldn’t let it! For many, anxiety reaches its peak within the final month before the wedding, and this is prime time for taking some time away from it all. Spare a morning and get your bridesmaids on board for a trip to the spa or a salon and treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation. As the wellness trend continues to thrive, many brides to be are opting for yoga retreats or even exercise boot-camps before they walk down the aisle; as physical activity has long been known to release stress busting endorphins, so getting in to a good routine beforehand can be a natural remedy to these pre-wedding worries. By ensuring that there is plenty of self-care time scheduled into your diary, you can overcome your bridal stresses and enjoy the lead up to your big day. Whether you choose to sweat it out in the gym, or simply spend a night in with a hair mask, face mask and some comfy pyjamas, make sure that you take yourself away from planning occasionally — organising a wedding shouldn’t have to feel like a full-time job after all.

Like any major event, your wedding will fly over in no time, so it’s important to take some time to relax. Bridal anxiety doesn’t have to dominate your thoughts in the lead up to your special day.