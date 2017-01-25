Wedding hair trends 2017 & our exclusive discount voucher

Wedding hair trends 2017 & our exclusive discount voucher – words Alexa Wang

Getting married nowadays is on a whole different level. It used to be all about tradition and barely changed from one generation to the next. Now weddings are much more lavish affairs and people have very different options on which way to go style wise.

Weddings can vary from a celeb inspired glitzy affair to a biker wedding with all comers dressed in leather. Many of us though who are tying the knot this year try to keep up with trends as much as we can in this fast moving world.

It’s not just the event itself – it centres, as always, on the wedding dress and even down to how to style your hair. The designer Rosie Willet has been designing wedding headpieces for many years and can often see trends developing long before the mainstream media has taken note. With that in mind we get her insight into some of the crucial wedding hair trends 2017.

Boho bounce

Opting for a boho-inspired wedding has for some years now been seen as cool by many but now it’s really hitting the big time. For 2017 it continues into mainstream popularity with many a bride choosing to wear a floral crown augmented with crystals and pearls. Long flowing locks and pristine curls are a must if you want to get that look just right.

Braid it up

Another big style for 2017 will be a more sophisticated up-do for that big day. To complete the look braiding should be added to give some drama and style. To make yourself look that little bit more glamorous you can complete this look with a tiara or jewelled headband to give that sparkle on that big day.

Simple styles

If you want to keep it simple this coming year then you’ll be part of a growing trend. You might want to opt for a loose bun with a few hanging twists decorated with simple hair accessories such as a wedding hair comb to give a kick to the style. This way you can let your dress do the talking but still have hair that will impress on that all important day.

Our exclusive discount voucher

Obviously there are lots of ways you can go with more styles to choose from than ever. These are just some that should prove popular this year with soon to be brides wanting to make their impact on this most important of days.

We’ve been given a special discount code so you can browse the Rosie Willett Designs site and get 20% off by using Discount code (FLUX20). It is valid until 30 April 2017.

