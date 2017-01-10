What not to say during a webcast (and what you should say instead)

Sometimes, you’ll feel like you’re in hot water when you don’t know how to respond to a question that an audience member has asked you.

Here are a few unusual but terrible things you should never say during a webcast, as well as some better alternatives for you to consider:

“You Didn’t Listen to What I Said!”

Why You Should Not Say This

This is a very presumptive thing for you to tell anybody. Though you may think that it’s the viewer’s fault for not understanding a part of your pitch, you could equally be at fault for not explaining your topic clearly enough. For all you know, your audience may just be taking their time digesting what you’ve told them. By claiming as if they never even listened to your in the first place, you risk alienating your audience so much that they may just quit your webcast all together.

What You Should Say Instead

“Can you elaborate?”

Instead of challenging your viewer, try to help them tell you what exactly was so confusing about what you said. That way, you’ll be able to answer their question while at the same time get some feedback on how you can improve your videocasting skills the next time you hold one.

“Hey, Can You All Hear Me?”

Why You Should Not Say This

For some reason, a lot of speakers like to start off their videocasts by asking whether the audience can see or hear them. You don’t have to do this at all if you’ve got a tech team who will set everything up for you. If you don’t, though, you should be able to get by just fine with a video videocasting solution by BlueJeans. Still, to avoid having to ask this question in the first place, make sure to test all of your equipment and software beforehand, according to Entrepreneur.

What You Should Say Instead

“Are You All Ready for a Great Webcast?”

This might sound like a given, but this is a great way to make your audience feel excited for what you have to tell them. At the same time, you won’t look silly asking about something that you should have already taken care of.

“You’re Wrong, I’m Right, End of Story”

Why You Should Not Say This

Whether you’re saying this to an audience member in person or to somebody halfway across the world, you’re going to end up making more enemies than you will friends.

What You Should Say Instead

“I understand where you’re coming from, and I appreciate that you let me know.”When it comes to confrontation, it’s always best to be humble and compassionate. Don’t try to make it look like you’re the right one in case you’ve been proven wrong. You’ll only end up turning off your viewers with that kind of smug attitude.

“I Don’t Really Care About That at All”

Why You Should Not Say This

Who wouldn’t feel offended if a speaker told them this? Even if you really didn’t care about whatever the audience member asked you, that’s not what they want to hear from you. They’re there because they want to know how your knowledge can improve their lives in one way or another. By shooting them down like that, you’ve just shown that you don’t really have their wants or needs in mind.

What You Should Say Instead

“That’s an interesting point of view, and something I hadn’t considered before.”

By saying this instead, you’re acknowledging that what the viewer had to say is of value, and that you are open to any input that they have for you. Take things in stride, even if you really aren’t a fan of whatever the viewer brought up. Who knows? They may have just given you a great idea for a brand new section that you can add to the next version of your webcast.

“Sorry, I’m Super Tired, Please Bear with Me”

Why You Should Not Say This

The audience doesn’t really care whether you’re tired or not, sadly. All they’re there for is to listen to whatever insight you have to give them, and for the chance to be able to ask you questions in real-time, according to The Next Web. So no matter how stressed out you’re feeling, keep this line to yourself and do your best to give the best possible webcast anyway.

What You Should Say Instead

“Thanks for being here today!”

Instead of apologizing for something that the viewers don’t have to know about, show your gratitude for their attendance instead. It’s a great way to show humility while also building a connection with your audience.

In most cases, you should be able to get by with an honest answer. But you have to make sure that you have the right attitude when you respond to them, or else you may just further alienate your viewers rather than get them to like you even more. When in doubt, think carefully about what you want to say before you let those words come out of your mouth.

