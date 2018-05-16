White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire by La Prairie

This spring, La Prairie has launched a new moisturising cream – White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire – that offers new levels of luminosity and evenness. Using innovative scientific research, the cream adds to the White Caviar collection a cream that targets the dreaded dark spots that age our skin.

Inspired by the idea of spotless, luminous skin, La Prairie White Caviar Creme Extraordinaire aims to illuminate the skin as if seen in a flattering light. The objective is to enliven and enhance the skin by creating a product that works in synergy with the science of light.

La Prairie is one of those understated skincare brands – focussing on luxury inspired by ground-breaking research. This launch for example follows years of research screening 50,000 ingredients and looking at their interactions with light. Lumidose was identified by the La Prairie scientists as the most effective in supporting the inhibition of melanin, the pigment that causes dark spots. Exclusive to White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire, Lumidose helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots leading to a more even complexion, and an illuminating effect.

In White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire, Lumidose is paired with La Prairie’s Smart Crystal White that works to interrupt the signalling pathways of melanin production giving a two pronged approach to reducing the appearance of dark spots. The inclusion of Golden Caviar extract found only in the White Caviar Collection also brings exceptional firming benefits, and La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex gives new life and energy.

We adore testing La Prairie’s range, and I can honestly say I never fail to be absolutely disappointed when that last bit of product is pumped from the jar. With White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire, the outer silver packaging opens up to reveal a gorgeous, pearlescent vessel with a sculpted silver coloured ring shaped like a hoop of caviar beads. Lifting the lid reveals an integrated mirror, and a press of the button releases a small dose of sleek white cream. The dose is actually just right for application to the face and neck, and makes sure you don’t over do it.

La Prairie is a luxury skincare brand that relies more on research and results than on chasing trends or celebrity endorsements. I don’t actually suffer from skin pigment issues yet, so I can’t really comment on the effect on dark areas. However what I can comment on is the radiant effect that this cream brings to a post-winter skin. It’s quite addictive in its brightening effect – looking in the mirror seeing healthy looking skin really raises your mood in the morning! The price tag is high at around £519 for 60 ml, but should be seen as an investment for your skin. It does last too – helped by the dispensing motion. If you have dark spots, with La Prairie’s reputation this is one for you. If not, maybe try out one of their other products – their on counter experts are brilliant at recommending the perfect product combination for you.

