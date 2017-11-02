Win: Wild Turkey 101 ‘Old Fashioned’ Masterclass in Manchester

Win the chance for you and a friend to take part in the Wild Turkey 101 ‘Old Fashioned’ masterclass and learn how to make an Old Fashioned the right way!

The prize is for two places on the masterclass at the Taste of Real Kentucky event at Manchester’s Whisky Jar on 9th November 2017. The 30 minute workshop (RRP £20) will include lessons on concocting (and tasting!) the perfect Old Fashioned, with a 101 Old Fashioned kit to take home and impress your friends with your new-found skills. You’ll also get two cocktails to drink during the event.

To enter complete the form below, telling us at which Louisville club the Old Fashioned was invented (see information here if needed!). The winner will be chosen at random from all entries received on or before 6th November 2017.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

• Competition will close at midday on 6th November 2017

• Winner will be chosen at random from all the entries submitted on or before the closing date

• Winner name, address and contact details will be requested and passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment

• The Promoter’s decision is final and binding on the entrants – no correspondence will be entered into

• The winner will be contacted by email / telephone on 6th November. The winner must respond accepting the prize within 24 hours of notification otherwise the Promoter reserves the right to redraw the prize from the remaining eligible entries up to 3 times before the competition is then declared void

• Entrants must be 18 years of age or over on 9th November 2017. All event attendees must be 18 years of age or over on 9th November 2017. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event to any winner and their accompanying attendee if they do not provide proof of age

• The winner must be able to attend the event on the 9th November 2017. No alternative prize will be offered in the case the winner is unable to attend.

• Entrants email addresses will be added to the promoter’s mailing list to receive details of future promotions. Details will not be shared with third parties. If you do not wish to be included on the mailing list please include the words ‘OPT OUT’ in the comments box.