visualplanet – how to turn a shop window into a touchscreen

Back in 2002 one man imagined an interactive high street where you could touch a shop window and a whole world of information would open up to you.

Eventually the company visualplanet was born and they produce some incredibly fine touchfoils that are clear and can be bonded onto glass turning a shop window into a touchscreen.



The applications are wide and the possibilities endless. It’s a great example of imagination and British technological know-how coming together. It can make a show window interactive on the high street or enable viewers to interact with adverts whilst in transit.

It's a very precise technology with lots of potential uses.