The wine making process – just how is your favourite tipple made? – words Al Woods
Enjoying a good glass of wine is one of life’s simple pleasures, but do you know how your favourite tipple is made? Did you know, for example, that grapes are picked in the middle of the night?
Well, wonder no more. We’ve created an easy-to-follow, step by step guide to help you get your heads ‘round the winemaking process – from grape to glass.
So go on, give it a read and share your impressive new knowledge with friends and family the next time you open a bottle.
