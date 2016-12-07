Winter wilderness: 5 ways to tame this trend for your own home – words Al Woods

One of the big interior styles sweeping the land this season is the winter wilderness trend, with many people doing their best to strip their homes back to a more primitive state.

Exposed wood, animal prints, and natural details are just some of the features required to achieve this look.

While this may sound like turning your home into something akin to a log cabin in the woods, the transformation doesn’t need to be overly radical, as the look can easily be worked into your current décor. To help you out, we’ve hunted and gathered five key ideas to embrace and really unleash your home’s wild side.

Track down those animal prints

One of the cornerstones of the winter wilderness trend is the incorporation of various animal prints into your interior. There are plenty of options, from feisty leopard, cheetah, and tiger prints to funky zebra or giraffe patterning, so you’ll need to consider which suits your home’s colour scheme and personality. At the same time, don’t be afraid to choose a few prints that contrast with one another, as this is a great way of adding a little playfulness to your décor.

There are a number of ways you can add these colours to your space. You can go completely wild and dedicate an entire feature wall — Designer Wallpapers has a whole selection of animal print wallpapers in varying shades to suit your tastes. On the other hand, you can simply plump for some scatter cushions, a throw, or even a lampshade if you want to be subtler.

Cultivate your indoor jungle

A great way of exploring your home’s wild side is by bringing some of the outdoors indoors in the form of houseplants. The greenery that they offer will go hand in hand with the look you’re trying to create, and they also have the added benefit of being natural mood boosters for those dark, winter days, as well as being known for their air-purifying qualities.

Decide on what type of vibe you’re going for and then choose your plants to match. Tropical species like orchids, spider plants, and palms can add a real jungle feel to a room, while shrubs, ferns, and herbs can be used to create a more wintery, forest-like atmosphere.

If you want to combine your new look with the festivities of Christmas, you could opt for a real pine tree and decorate it with some wildlife-inspired decorations — check out the Exotic Panthers range from Vondels for some stylish safari-style ornaments.

Dig those earthy shades

Looking for the ideal colour inspiration for your winter wilderness? You can add a warm glow to your space by choosing an earthy colour palette to complement your uncaged statement pieces. Go for neutral shades like bark brown, clay, terracotta, or tan to create the perfect backdrop for your wilder flourishes to thrive. You can also add accent colours in the likes of copper, burnt sienna, or citron to provide a nice contrast across your room.

Load up on wooden surfaces and furniture

Another big feature of winter wilderness rooms is an abundance of raw, wooden surfaces, including floors, worktops, and furniture. The likes of rustic coffee tables, shelving, and units are ideal for building up that log cabin look — the more textured and rugged, the better. The living room range from Little Tree Furniture is a great place to start looking for a wooden piece, as each item is made with reclaimed materials using traditional methods.

If you have a beautiful wooden floor that you’d like to show off, be sure to choose furniture pieces that make use of an open leg design so that more of your lovely floorboards are visible and a sense of space is created. Should you have any open space you’d like to dress up, a statement rug is always a great choice — we particularly love the hair-on hide rugs from Timeless Chesterfields, each one made with a gorgeous cowhide that will be a wild but warm addition to any wood floor.

Use candles for atmosphere and natural scents

If you have a traditional wood-burning fireplace in your home, you will be well aware of the extra warmth and cosy atmosphere a crackling fire can add — ideal for a winter wilderness theme. And, even though many more modern living rooms simply don’t have access to such a feature, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the glow of a naked flame. By populating your home with beautiful candles, you can still create a warm and welcoming vibe in your home.

Not only will you build an intimate and relaxing atmosphere, but you can select your candles to add your favourite winter wilderness scents. Products with the smell of fresh pine, smoky bonfires, and Christmas spices like frankincense, myrrh, cinnamon, and patchouli are all the rage at this time of the year, and they’re the ideal companions for your wilderness décor. Take a look at this round-up of the best winter candles from the Independent to get some inspiration.

Incorporate our five winter wilderness staples into your home and you’ll be well on the way to recreating this gorgeous style for the upcoming festive season.