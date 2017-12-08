Women over 50: Tips to maintain flawless skin and beautiful hair

It is quite inevitable to get some fine lines or a hint of gray with age! But, it shouldn’t be the reason for women who are in their 40s or 50s to get disheartened and thus end up thinking that they won’t be able to look beautiful anymore.

It’s because there are bunches of rejuvenating facial creams, treatments that don’t involve surgeries, hair care products and so on which can help them to regain their natural beauty without facing any hurdles.

Moreover, if you are into that range of your age then don't panic anymore! However, you need to act a bit smarter also if you want to look young after you have completed 50 years!! Here are the tips to help you achieve that flawless skin and let your locks be shiny:

Beauty Tips for Your Skin

Research has shown that the women who smoke end up aging their skin prematurely. So, if you smoke, then quit! Don't go outside without wearing a sunscreen. You should use products which have at least 7% of zinc oxide and SPF of 30 or more than that. It's because both UVB and UVA will save your skin from sun damage and let you not face the ugly wrinkles. Don't forget to soothe your skin more often with a moisturizer as human skin is more likely to get dried off with age.

4.You must eat healthy to let your skin look natural. For example, you should eat such foods which are rich in antioxidants to keep your skin look radiant.

Tips for Rapunzel-esque hair

You must try highlighting your hair as a few strands which have been painted with color will subtly hide the grayish tint. Go for new styles of hair. You should forget those traditional rules that to have long hair after a certain age is not possible! Your hairstyle should resemble your personality or something that you want, no matter what your age is. Try to fix the thinning of your hair. Well, it is quite natural that your hair might get thinned up and limp with age. But, you can avoid that while going for trimming once in a while. It will add volume to your hair. Sometimes the best kind of volumizing shampoo can even solve the problem. You can also go for hair extensions to boost up the thinning of your hair.

Wrapping Up My Thoughts

So, I hope, by now, you’ve got to know that to stick to your natural beauty when you are getting aged is not something too tough. Just follow these simple yet effective tips and thus you will certainly end up looking just like the way how you used to look during your sweet sixteen even if it’s your 50th birthday!!

