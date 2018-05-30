The differences between wood and composite exterior shutters – words Al Woods

Each type of material has outstanding advantages. Which one is suitable for you? Read this article to find your right answer.

Exterior shutters of a house not only help enhance the aesthetics but can protect the home from the damage of weather as well as theft. Nowadays, there are many materials for making external shutters; they all have their advantages and disadvantages.

Wood and composite are two common materials for making exterior shutters. Today, I will help you clear the differences between these two materials. Let’s start!

First things first, let me clarify the question:

Why do we need exterior shutters?

There are many benefits of having exterior shutters to help you make decisions. Shutters will make your home space comfortable. They make your home luxurious, modern, or ancient, depending on your preferences. In other words, it shows the personality of the owner of the house.

One of the essential benefits of shutters is to help you adjust the amount of light entering the room. They can help your house have enough light and air as well as prevent the entry of extreme ultraviolet rays from the sun. Also, owning shutters will help you with privacy and security.

So, do you know why shutters are essential? Keep scrolling down to find the right material for your shutters.

Wood Shutters

Wooden shutters can be the best option if you live in a hot and dry climate. For a long time, shutters made from natural wood are very beloved. The most widely used wood is cedar, pine wood, redwood, cypress, and mahogany. In terms of aesthetics, they are perfect choices.

If you choose cedar wood, remember to protect it from excessive heat or too cold. However, compared to other types of wood, cedar wood is less warped and less twisted.

Exterior shutters made from natural timber have characteristics that are durable and withstand strong winds. Moreover, they are very natural, have no chemicals, and have a long lifespan if properly stored. However, wood is very susceptible to water penetration and can be moldy or termite.

Wood needs more steps to survive longer, such as repainting and polishing. However, so that you can flexibly change its appearance according to your preferences.

Composite Shutters

Also called technical wood or imitation wood, composite exterior shutters are made from fake cedar seeds. They are usually covered with PVC. They have an essential advantage of not absorbing moisture. This feature overcomes the disadvantages of wooden shutters. So they can resist rot, mold, and termite. In terms of aesthetics, composite shutters are like real wood.

Your composite shutters will not crack or split. They are also mighty to protect the house from the harmful effects of weather and thieves. In terms of prices, they are cheaper than wooden shutters. The average lifespan of composite shutters is as twice as that of wood shutters.

Compared to many other shutters’ materials, composite is outstanding thanks to its long life and excellent customization.

Which Material Is Better For My Home?

The answer depends on so many facts as well as your interests. Before spending money to buy products, you should answer the central questions: How do you live in a climate? How much can you spend on that shutter? What is the purpose you need an exterior shutter? (protect the house from weather, theft, or decoration?)

For many people, composite shutters are the perfect choice for their home. With shutters made from this material, you can be assured of durability, aesthetics, and affordability. At the same time, they make your home look modern.

Final thoughts

Choosing materials for your shutters is an important decision. There is no best option for everyone; only the most suitable option for you. Consider carefully before making a decision. I hope this article will help you.