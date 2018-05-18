Know your jeans – how to choose the style that’s best for you

With the trends of SS18 making their way into our wardrobes, it’s time to decide which trends you are going to jump on board with when it comes to your jeans.

We all love denim in our closets, as it’s comfortable, easy-to-style and can be dressed up or down. But, when it comes to washes, shapes and styles, do you know this season’s jeans?

Deciding the shape

It’s straight jeans that are under the spotlight in SS18. They’re the most popular silhouette this season and can give off summer vibes with a blue denim or bright white wash. High-rise, straight-leg cropped jeans are being worn by every blogger and influencer around — creating a fitted waist, a slimming appearance down to the ankle and a stylish, straight hem. But which style complements your shape?

Pear-shaped

If you have a pear-shaped body, you carry weight in the lower areas of your body. A mid-rise style with a straight or bootcut leg can flatter your shape and elongate your legs. Try to avoid high-waisted trousers, as this style can make your legs look shorter.

Apple-shaped

Those who are apple-shaped are more likely to carry weight around their middle. A straight-leg is again great for this shape, as it brings a focus to the legs. Match with a pair of heels to dress up the outfit.

Petite

If you’re petite, it can be hard to find a pair of jeans that don’t overpower you. High-waisted trousers can create the illusion that you are taller as well as showing off your small figure. Low-rise jeans are also a good fit — wear with a cropped top in the warmer months to create a summery look.

Tall

For those of you who are tall, choose a style that extenuates those long legs. Low-rise with a straight or skinny leg will achieve this, or if you want your pins to look even longer, go for a high-waisted cut.

Of course, it’s all down to what you feel best in. Choose a style that you feel comfortable in and it’ll shine through.

Which washes are on-trend?

Of course, when the sun starts to shine, we all like to opt for lighter and colours — think of brightening up your wardrobe with the latest trend; coloured jeans. These come in the form of pretty pastel shades of yellow and pink which have taken inspiration from the catwalks, right through to cool khaki green washes which will have long-lasting appeal.

When it comes to classic blue, you’re aiming for a slightly faded Californian shade for everyday denim, with a focus on frayed hems and ankle grazing lengths. If you want to take a more polished, work-appropriate approach, opt for crisp, clean washes. For denim in technicolour, look to the pastel shades of lemon and pink with touches of khaki green. Or consider stylish crops in Blossom pink and Cornflower blue for a real investment for the season. For a quirky look, choose a slit hem with exposed stitching to add an edge to any outfit.

Names to look out for

Instead of heading straight to the high-street, consider some premium labels this season for long-lasting fashion. Think Citizens of Humanity, Frame and AG. You’ll probably have already realised that these jeans are worth the price point thanks to their impeccable tailoring and fabric technology like J Brand’s Photo Ready fabric – which is ultra-slimming and promises to contour to your shape. This spring and summer, expect to see big-name brands from the jean scene, such as Paige Denim, with a unique offering of skinny and straight leg jeans that you won’t find anywhere else in the UK.

