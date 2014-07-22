Thinking of starting your music career? How to do it right – words Al Woods

There is nothing more refreshing or rejuvenating than to seek and achieve your dreams. Exploring your passions and transforming it from a hobby that gives you joy to a career path is just as respected as it is challenging.

Which is why it is absolutely vital that while going into this journey, you should remember that it is relatively long, challenging, and has many pitfalls stuffed with rejection and/or your work being disregarded. However, it also important that you remember that the road to success is often filled with dismissal and disappointments. To ensure getting ahead in your music career, it is best to have a plan that will smoothly guide you through it

An Active Online Account

Social media is one of the main factors that deeply affect a musician’s career. Music is a universal language, one that anyone can understand. Not everyone might understand your language, but with your voice and the symphonies you play people will connect and admire your talent. Social media offers this kind of service, one that connects every user, blogger, influencer, celebrity, and other musicians to you and to your account. Use this to your advantage, post your work on any of your platforms, have a YouTube account. There are many musicians who made their way into this career by using social media like Karmin, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

Your Own Brand

Your musical journey is going to exploit your talent and reveal certain aspects of your personality. It is okay if you don’t have a brand right away, however, through your development, you will naturally discover your “thing” and it will become your brand. You can establish your brand through your performances whether they are digital or live.

Perform Live

Speaking of live performances, try to get a jig or two going. They don’t have to something big, just any jig will do at the beginning. The more live performance you do, the more exposure you are going to get, which is always needed. People will start knowing your name, recognizing your music and style, and familiarize themselves with your face. Perhaps after you perform these jigs, people will start demanding your music, and you will have a momentum going.

Network

Through social media and live performances, you will be able to meet and interact with other artists. Here is your chance to build a network, which can potentially boost your music career faster than anticipated and seep you into the music Industry through credible avenues online.

Confidence

We all know that the road to success is not easy; however; we should not let it shake our confidence. Believing in yourself is the key here, don’t doubt yourself. Know that you can join a band, music blog, music college, TV music competitions (are they for you?), create your own bedroom studio, become a famous film star and then get a record deal, and meet other musicians online!

Your Music Career

The music industry might be hard to get into at first, but know that with your talent and hard work nothing is ever too difficult to achieve. A detailed plan with mini goals that you can set for yourself can act as a catalyzer for your career path. Having an active online account, creating your own brand, performing live, building your own network, and routinely boosting your confidence will definitely get you head in your music career.