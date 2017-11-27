Treating your taste buds to a world tour (without leaving home) – words Alexa Wang



Not everybody can afford to jet off to China just to try authentic Chinese recipes, and no matter how much you might want to try an Italian pizza, the airfare can be a little much.

The good news is that you can enjoy the best meals in the worlds without ever leaving your kitchen at home. Cooking your own meals is a great way to explore the flavors of the world, and you don’t have to be a professional chef to treat your taste buds either. If you want to try the world’s best culinary offerings, then here are some great ways to get started.

Choosing from China

Everyone likes at least one Chinese dish, but trying authentic meals from China can often be a difficult thing to find. That’s why you should consider cooking your own. The problem with finding the best food to try from a country as large as China is that there is just so much to choose from, and everyone has their personal favorites.

For an authentic taste of the Orient, then you can’t go wrong with Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings). This popular dish is a lot easier to prepare than you might think, although it does take some time to prepare. Packed with the filling of your choice, soaked in soup broth and then steamed, Xiao Long Bao is a great start to your culinary journey.

Thailand Treats

Thai food is more popular than ever, but most people don’t stop to think how it easy it can be to prepare at home. Thai food is ideal for home-cooking, and with the distinctive combination of the five flavors (sour, salty, sweet, bitter, and spicy) there is no end to the combinations to choose from that will suit every palate. Try a simple recipe for Thai Beef Salad, which is easy to prepare, and learn the delicate spices that go into this delicacy. The ultimate treat for your tongue, try cooking your own Thai favorites and you won’t be disappointed.

Spanish Surprises

Some traditional Spanish dishes take real skill to prepare. Paella is the most common one to attempt, but it can take a few attempts before you get it right. If you want the taste of Spain without the hassle, then you’re much better off trying some simple Jamón Ibérico. This is a cured ham with a salty flavor and a savory aftertaste that is absolutely divine. If you like your meat to be moreish, then Jamón Ibérico is the ideal choice . The best thing is that while you can choose to use it for cooking, it’s just as good (if not better) with nothing more than a glass of red wine, some bread, and a few olives. No cooking, no mess, no fuss. You can even take a siesta instead of spending hours in the kitchen!

Cooking new recipes can be a little daunting, but with the right prep, it becomes much easier. If you’re tired of eating the same bland meals at home, then start thinking global. It’s a big world out there, and every country has its own specialties. Pick a meal that looks like it’s the right blend of ease and flavor, and you might end up on a world tour without ever leaving the kitchen.