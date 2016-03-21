Yungen, Konshens and Mr Eazi headline Casa Bacardi tour – words Alexa Wang

We are a nation of music lovers. Many of us have a passion for our own favourite genre. We also love a good night out. This latest offering from Bacardi combines the two in a package designed perfectly for when the nights are closing in.

Casa Bacardi aims to bring you some of the most exciting music talent from both the UK and round the world to a receptive audience across the country. Its latest incarnation takes the form of an autumn tour headlined by Yungen, Konshens and Mr Eazi. The tour will take in three of the UK’s cities well known for their passion for live music London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The shows form part of the Bacardi Do What Moves You Campaign. It celebrates the sounds that move and inspire the UK. It comes on the back of a celebrated epic live music extravaganza at Notting Hill carnival this summer.

It all kicks off at London’s Village Underground on 21st October with Konshens headlining then the action moves to Birmingham. That event will feature Mr Eazi in the spotlight and then onto Manchester’s Soup Kitchen where Yungen will headline.

Konshens will be well known to dancehall aficionados as the voice fronting some of bashment’s biggest anthems. Songs like “Gal a Bubble” and “Bruk Off Yuh Back” are guaranteed dancefloor shakers and so this night is bound to start the tour off with a bang.

Yungen has risen to prominence over the last year. The rapper, singer/songwriter has topped the charts and sold over a million records including the single ‘Bestie’ so beloved by his fanbase.

Mr Eazi is the pioneer of his own unique style of music. Banku Music is a fusion that blends some powerful African styles. He’s described it aa a delicious blend of ‘Ghanaian bounces, Ghanaian highlife, Nigerian chord progressions, and Nigerian patterns’ an infectious mixture and one that is bound to finish off the tour in Manchester with a floor popping finale.

These headliners will be ably supported by a whole host of exclusive sets from emerging and local talent including Nadia Rose, Afro B, Timma T, Alicai Harley, Hipsters Don’t Dance, A2 and more.

Proceeds from every sale will be donated to the award-winning non-profit Lonely Whale Foundation.

The full line ups and links to buy tickets are as follows: