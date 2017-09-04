Zip London: Fly past Big Ben on the world’s biggest city zip line

It’s the world’s fastest and biggest city zip line and offers amazing new views of the city including Big Ben, The Eye, The Shard all while hurtling across Archibishop’s Park. And it’s for thrill seekers only!

Famous for spectacular adventures by zip line, this year Zip World took over the capital with Zip London, taking off from 35 metres and flying past Big Ben and the London Eye. To celebrate the last month of the attraction before winter sets in, we have two pairs of tickets to give away to you lucky people!

Zip World won international acclaim when it opened Zip World Velocity at Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda in March 2013. Offering riders the closest experience a human being can get to skydiving without actually leaping out of a plane, it involves flying head-first, for just under a mile exceeding speeds of 100mph down a mountain and then straight over a cliff, 500ft above the quarry lake with spectacular views as far out as Ireland.

If you think that sounds fantastic, you are a braver person than me! And there are a few of you out there, with the daredevil attraction expanding year on year. There is now Zip World Fforest in the Conwy Valley where you can enjoy a Zip Safari as you free fall through idyllic woodland, and the Titan, the first four person zip line in Europe at The Slate Caverns setup alongside the original Zip World at Bethesda.

It’s not all about Zip lines either, with Zip World locations offering giant five seater swings, a Fforest Coaster ride and Bounce Below.

But Zip London is unique as it’s the biggest and fastest zipwire to be located in a city anywhere in the world. Riders take off from a height of 35 meters which is higher than 9 double decker buses. As you descend, you will catch views of London’s iconic skyline including Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, The River Thames and the London Eye.

Zip London is located on the edge of Archbishop’s Park on the South Bank close to Westminster Bridge and Lambeth North underground. It’s right across the Thames from the Palace of Westminster and Big Ben

To find our more and book tickets see www.zipworld.co.uk. Individual and group tickets are available.

COMPETITION: Win one of two pairs of tickets for Zip London (click here to enter). Competition closes 11th September 2017.