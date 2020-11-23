words Al Woods

Saying that your twenties were your “glory days” is presumptive and definitely cliché. That being said, though, your twenties were probably a great time in a lot of ways. Wouldn’t it be fun to relive them with the knowledge and maturity you have now?

Wouldn’t it be grand to take the drama and struggle out of the situation and leave only the good parts? Who says you can’t? There are ways to capture the spirit of your twenties without feeling like a lost soul. Recapture your younger—maybe even wilder—days with these ten tips.

Ditch the work pants!

Have you been feeling a little restricted by your work uniform? Are you missing the days when “the man” couldn’t tell you what to wear? You might not feel like changing your clothes after work because of the amount of laundry you already have to wash, but inserting a wardrobe change into your daily routine could be the shakeup you need to feel young again. Even something as simple as changing into skinny jeans could put some pep in your step.

You don’t even need to spend a lot of money on your new/old look. Find some jeans on sale and pick the design that makes you feel like a young whippersnapper again. Delve back into your memory and try to find the type of jeans you wore in your early twenties. You might not be able to find an exact replica that fits, but if you wore jeans with a light wash, find a pair that matches in color or at least cut. You won’t have to worry if that style was “so last month” because now your fashion choices will probably be considered “retro” and “cool.”

Get your old body back.

Once you’re out of your twenties, your body starts to change. It starts to feel like anything is fair game in the medical department. Your back might hurt when you wake up in the morning, and maybe worst of all, you’ve noticed swelling and water retention in areas that used to be slimmer. It’s hard to have that haughty confidence you used to effortlessly embody when you don’t feel confident in your own skin.

Thankfully, there’s something you can do that doesn’t require you to hit the gym or drink a million glasses of water. All you have to do is try Swell No More and see if it gives you your groove back. Swell No More is a natural supplement that’ll help you reduce the water retention, inflammation, and swelling—also known as Edema—that’s causing you puffiness trouble with your self-image. Before introducing any new kind of supplement into the mix, make sure you consult with your doctor. If you get the go-ahead, you’ll be feeling younger and more excited to show a little skin.

Put some spunk back into your sex life.

Were you a king in the sheets back in your hay day? Did you feel more like a man in your twenties than you do in your actual adulthood when it comes to sex drive? That’s a very natural response to aging, considering that men go through andropause, much like women experience hormonal changes during menopause as they age. Andropause can be a tough break, affecting your sexual stamina and erection abilities.

It’s all a part of a natural process, but it doesn’t mean you can’t mitigate some of the effects of losing testosterone. Talk to your doctor and ask if taking a supplement, like Provacyl, would help you feel more youthful. You don’t have to be stuck in a rut forever; you just might need a little extra help to achieve your highest potential.

Partake in some legal Mary Jane.

Did you sit around passing a bong in your twenties with your closest friends? Getting high provides a release for some people and is thought to potentially have medicinal value. If you’re living in a state where marijuana’s legal, consider stopping by your local dispensary and having a couple of friends over.

Recapturing your youth isn’t worth it if you could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony just for the adult use of weed in the U.S. If you’re in a place like Maryland, talk to your doctor about being a part of the medical marijuana program, so you can get a medical marijuana card. Maryland marijuana is legal for medical use and has also seen decriminalization, although depending on where you are in the state, recreational use may be frowned upon. Be smart and a lot more responsible than you were in your twenties about recreational marijuana. Wisdom comes with age for a reason. Don’t forget about the good parts of getting older.

Curate a playlist.

With new streaming services, you may be able to access music that you otherwise had to dig out the CD or record player to listen to. Music is the best way to take you right back to a specific time in your life. It’s kind of magical that way. If you want to feel like you’re in your twenties again, curate a playlist of all of your favorite songs from that time of your life. It’s okay if you have to ask for your kid’s help to learn how to make a playlist—remember, you’re retro. They’ll hook you up with your favorite bops.

Next time you’re driving to the grocery store by yourself, roll down the windows, put on your playlist, and sing at the top of your lungs. Maybe even drive aimlessly around your town, you rebel. A huge part of your twenties was about feeling directionless. You can capture that with music and by carving out time to feel a little more lackadaisical.

Throw a movie night.

Media can really shape your youth. What was popular back in the day informed your friendships, choices, and even what you expected out of relationships, whether you realized it at the time or not. In order to relive your twenties, bring back your favorite movies and TV shows. You can make a whole evening of it by popping popcorn and inviting your kids to watch, assuming the content’s appropriate for them.

Hang out at an old haunt.

Taking the time to hang out in one of your old haunts will be nostalgic. Go sit in your favorite bar or coffee house. The staff might have changed, but there’s probably a similar ambiance that will have you reliving all the ups and downs of your youth.

Check on your ex’s Facebook page.

Take a trip down memory lane by Facebook stalking your ex. Don’t be creepy about it, but definitely go and see if he stills has a full head of hair. If he or she wasn’t a terrible significant other, get out an old photo album and flip through your past. You might even find you’re happy you’re not in your twenties anymore.

Get a room at the karaoke bar.

If you took to the stage at karaoke bars in your twenties, brush off your old tunes and serenade a crowd of intoxicated youngsters once again. You’ll get the adrenaline rush you’ve been missing, and you might even get a crowd to cheer for you.

Try something new.

When you were in your twenties, you were just entering the workforce and truly finding independence from your parents. Absolutely every experience was a brand new adventure, even the misadventures. If you’ve been stuck in a routine, it might be a good thing to incorporate some excitement now and again. Try something new. It can be anything you’ve been thinking about doing but putting off.

You can start small by going to the new coffee shop you’ve been passing for three months that you keep telling yourself you’ll try someday. Once you’ve got your taste for adventure back, do something bigger, like taking a guitar class or going zip-lining. Impress yourself and make new memories, so you can stop pining for your twenties and start living again.

Your twenties might seem like long-lost days, and you’ve certainly learned and grown since then, but there are plenty of ways to make yourself feel young again if you put in the effort.