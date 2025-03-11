An Eye Opening (and Shutting) Interview with Rob Auton

words Danny Lamb

Since 2009, Rob Auton has been steadily building a name for himself on the comedy circuit, blending stand up, poetry, and theatre, often to awe inspiring effect, and producing a unique, compelling, and uplifting body of work in the process. But how did he get into comedy?

“I used to work in advertising as a creative. I’d been writing stuff down in my notebook, short stories, lines I liked. One day the creative director said he was having a fireworks party in his back garden and there was going to be some poetry. I said I had some stuff and could I read it out. I read it out to his mates at the fireworks party and that’s where I got the bug for performing.”

However, it was only after he had been made redundant from his job in advertising that he truly felt the kick to perform more and pursue a career in comedy.

“I got a job in an art shop to pay my bills and did shows on a night. That was from 2009-2012. I was asked to do Latitude festival in 2011 and the art shop wouldn’t give me the time off so I quit the job and went full time doing what I’m doing.”

Since then, Rob has toured eleven full length shows around the UK, including his latest, The Eyes Open and Shut Show.

“Last year I did about 35 work in progress shows trying to figure out what the show was. I then did it in Edinburgh at the festival and worked on it again and now it’s pretty much locked. I’m always looking to add new bits though or figure out how to say a line differently.”

This is all part of the process of developing one of his shows. As he explains: “I write down ideas in my notebook and notes folder on my phone then put them into a word document and write into any ideas that look to have more potential for development. I then print out the word doc and go on stage and read it out at work in progress nights.”

He has also recently filmed one of his previous shows, The Time Show, and uploaded it to YouTube to view for free. With such a rich back catalogue of material to draw upon, it seems likely that we can expect him to release more of his previous shows in future.

“I aim to film all my shows,” he says. “I feel like there’s some strong stuff in those old shows so I am keen to get the scripts out and work into them with the eyes and hands I have now.”

One of the key things which has always stood out about Rob’s performances is his timing and delivery, particularly the way in which he uses pauses and silences on stage. The beats between words.

“I love it when the audience give me chance to do that, it doesn’t always happen, especially at comedy shows on a weekend. I think pausing and silence is really important, looking at people without saying anything can be powerful. I know it unsettles me when people do it to me in the supermarket.”

Rob has also branched out into the world of podcasting. During the pandemic he began releasing a daily podcast called, aptly enough, The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, a place where he could read out a different short piece of writing every day of the year. He brought the show back in 2024 and aims to do more once he’s built up enough material again.

“I need to get a bank of poems and stories written up before putting that out again. It’s an undertaking and I have to be really ahead of the game before committing to it. I hope it will return soon though. The best thing about it is that it gives me a place to put my ideas.”

After tackling so much – stand up, poetry, podcasting – what’s next for Rob?

“My next show is going to be an hour long story about a man called CAN who is a motivational speaker. I think I’m going to write a series of narrative shows now. After that I’d like to write a story about an estate agent on Jupiter. I’ve got a short story of it but I think it could make a good hour long show. I’d like to write a piece that has a lot of parts in it. A play I guess. I’d also like to write a film.” He interrupts himself. “Well do it then. The only person stopping me from doing it is me.”

The Eyes Open and Shut Show tours to The Lowry on 16th March. For more info and tickets visit robauton.co.uk