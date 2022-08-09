Avoid these common lace front wig mistakes to look your best!

words Alexa Wang

The lace front wig is made from high-quality human or synthetic hair, which is tied by hand into a lace base. Lace is a delicate and transparent material that covers the scalp at its front. Its edge looks very similar to a natural hairline, providing a very genuine appearance.

These wigs are widely popular because they are convenient, long-lasting, and easy to wear. If you have never tried them before, you may make a mess of them. In this article we are going to tell you the common mistakes in wearing, maintaining, and storing a lace front wig. We’ll help you to avoid them and enjoy perfect hair for a long time!

Ignoring color matching

When you opt for a wig, consider the shade to suit your appearance or meet your preferences. Of course, you can refuse to follow any rules and find a radical solution to have fun. But if you buy a wig for everyday use and want to look as natural as possible, you should pay attention to this issue. Another moment is the color of a wig cap, which should completely match the hue of the lace to be absolutely invisible.

Preferring a very dense wig hair

If you want to have thicker hair compared with your own, think that when the wig has a lot of density, it will be heavier than you used to. Such a difference can cause discomfort. This question is subject to discussion with an experienced stylist. But in general, in most cases, we recommend preferring the texture of a lace front wig, which is similar to your natural hair.

Buying a wig cap carelessly

A wig cap is an element that should not be ignored. This is a part of the whole system, which provides you with comfort, safety, and a natural look. Its size should match your lace front and your head, of course.

Insufficient preparation of your own hair

Before you put a lace front wig on, you should arrange your own natural hair in such a way as to create a smooth, even scalp. That will help to provide a firm but convenient hold on the wig. Commonly, you are recommended to braid the hair in order to get such a result. Then you should wrap the braids around the crown of the head and fix them with bobby pins. Each braid should be wrapped just underneath the previous one. Avoid overlapping so as not to add volume. It is vital to do it as tight as you feel comfortable to provide the surest grip of the wig. If this is so, you will feel and look natural.

Close cutting off

It is very important to put a lace front wig on correctly and cut off the front lace with a tolerance. You should not cut it immediately next to the hairline. Such an approach will cause the hair to fall out, and that will show you are wearing a wig. So, remember the distance. Let it be about two inches from the hairline.

Incorrect cutting off

The front lace should be cut off correctly. As you understand, the most significant advantage of a lace front wig is the natural look it provides, which is possible due to invisible lace. Thus, you should cut it along your hairline very carefully. This is probably a reason to visit a professional hairstylist if you are not skilled in this issue.

Choosing the wrong glue

A lace front wig is fastened to the scalp with glue. It is vital to buy the appropriate glue to provide the needed adhesion. At the same time, it should be safe not to do any harm to your health, not to cause allergic reactions and irritate sensitive skin. Please ask the professionals or the seller of the wigs which product is best for the particular case. Also, you should follow the guide to perform the procedure properly.

Lack of maintenance

You should take care of your wig just as you would take care of your own hair. It means that you are expected to

Wear it for the recommended period. Let it rest on the wig’s head or stand. Consider the producer’s recommendations when you wash and style an accessory.

It is a good idea to have several wigs to replace them on various occasions and in such a way as to prolong their lifespan.

Washing and storing your wig in the wrong way

Washing is a very important part of the maintenance of a lace front wig. The experts insist that if you wear a wig every day, you should wash it every two weeks to get it fresh and make it last longer.

You are expected to comb the wig hair before washing it, and then wash it with cool water, applying special shampoo and conditioner. After the final rinse with clean running water, you should tap the hair with a soft towel and place the wig on a stand.

Do not brush wet hair. Let it dry up naturally or use a blow dryer.

When you want to take a break or replace the wig with the other one, you should wash and dry it as described above and prepare it for long-term storage. The wig should be folded from ear to ear and placed in a clean, dry package or box so that dust, direct sunlight, and humidity will not penetrate the package.

Thinking the wig is heat resistant

Please keep in mind that even if natural hair is considered heat-friendly and offers the greatest flexibility as to the preference of styling options, you should go easy on heating styling. Even if you cannot do without it, consider the variety of protective hair care products aimed at protecting natural hair wigs from damage caused by high temperatures. Anyway, when buying, ensure that the lace front wig that you have chosen is definitely marketed as a heat-resistant one. Ask for a consultation to understand what is allowed in this particular case.

To keep the hair of the wig soft and shiny, you should apply oil. That will help to keep your hairdo fluffy and in proper shape.

Conclusion

Wearing a lace front wig is full of traps and pitfalls, but you can avoid them by remembering the above recommendations. As a result, you will use the wigs for a long time, have the desired hairstyle without effort, feel confident, and look beautiful. At the same time, you will protect your native hair from the impact of environmental factors.