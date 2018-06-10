5 Essential Beard Styling Tips to Keep You Looking Your Beardly Best

words Al Woods

According to one study, women found men with beards more attractive than those without.

If you’re trying to grow a beard, there are many different styles that you can try out. However, it can be difficult to style and maintain if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Is your beard looking less lumberjack and more weekend warrior? Check out these awesome beard styling tips and get on the path to follicular greatness!

1. Wash it Often

One thing you should make sure you do before you can style is to wash it often. Your beard needs to be washed about as often as you wash your hair.

If your beard is in the early stages, all kinds of food and skin cells can get trapped in it and make it really itchy. Washing it will help alleviate some of this, and when it’s cleaner, it’s easier to style.

You can always just regular shampoo and conditioner, but you can also buy special cleanser for your beard. You can also check out these beard care tips.

2. Trim the Cheek Lines

When trying to style your beard, trimming your cheek lines can always help.

This comes down mainly to preference and where your natural line stops. You’ll also have to factor in how dense your whiskers are.

If you don’t have many of them, just embrace your natural lines. However, if you have plenty of hair, you’ll need to trim it to your preference and style.

3. Use Beard Oil

When trying to style your beard, beard oil can really come in handy.

Keep in mind though, it can be difficult to use sometimes. Some of the oils can be too heavy, and some make your beard too shiny. Some may dry out your hair.

You’ll just have to work around until you can find the right one. However, once you do find the right one, you can use that to help mold the style of beard that you want.

4. Trim Your Beard At Your Neckline

Just like you trim it at your cheek line, you can also trim at your neckline as well.

The universal rule when trimming your neckline (no matter what style you choose) is to draw a “U” shape behind each year, jawbone, and then down to a point somewhere on your neck.

The point should be a little bit above your Adam’s apple.

5. Be Patient

Lastly, the most important thing is to be patient.

You need to have a lot of self-control when it comes to growing out of the perfect beard. You’ll have to not trim or style it for about the first four to six weeks.

After that, you can start forming and molding it to become the beard you’ve always dreamed of.

Learn More About Beard Styling

These are only a few tips to consider when learning about beard styling.

If you’re still having trouble styling your beard, check out your local barber to have them help you out!

If you enjoyed this article, make sure you check out our website to discover more just like this one.