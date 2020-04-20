How to Get Big Quickly A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Ripped

words Alexa Wang

Are you trying to fiure out how to get big quickly? Read this article to learn the tips you need to learn to get ripped fast.

Exercise is beneficial for a variety of reasons. It improves your health, increases your energy levels, and adds years to your life.

And while those are all excellent reasons to pick up a set of weights or step on a treadmill, sometimes the biggest motivator is improving your body. There’s nothing wrong with that, either!

Whatever gets you motivated and in the gym is what you should focus on. If you are trying to build your body, you might be wondering how to get big quickly. Are there steps you can take to see results faster?

Absolutely!

Any exercise is good exercise, but there are adjustments you can make to your lifestyle and your fitness regimen that will allow you to reach your goals in less time.

Read on to learn more.

1. Prioritize Sleep

If you’re among the 1 in 3 adults who don’t get enough sleep, it’s time to change that! You may think that your body builds muscle while you’re working and moving, but it actually does it while you’re sleeping.

During the day, your body has far too many tasks to handle to add building muscle to the list. When you do strength exercises, your muscle fibers are damaged. Your body then rebuilds them while you sleep, making them stronger than they were before.

To get the most out of your rest, you should be aiming for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Anything less than that and you’ll be setting yourself back in your progress.

2. Increase Your Caloric Intake

Diet is made out to be an extremely complicated thing when in reality, it’s quite simple. If you want to lose weight, you need to consume fewer calories than you burn. On the flip side, if you’re trying to gain weight, you should be eating more calories than your body is using.

Your muscular system is one of the heaviest parts of your body, meaning that while you build it, you should be gaining weight.

By not eating enough during this process, your body will move building muscle down the list of priorities. Start by adding 250-500 extra calories to your daily intake and adjust as needed.

3. Eat the Right Foods

When increasing your caloric intake, you shouldn’t be eating just anything. You need to be powering your body with nutrition! That way, it has all of the tools it needs to build a bigger, stronger you.

The bulk of your calories should come from protein, about 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. So if you’re 170 pounds, you should be trying to eat 170 grams of protein per day. This is about the maximum amount that your body can use.

The rest of your diet should consist of carbohydrates and healthy fats. It can be tempting to eat unhealthy foods to get your calories fast but remember that the higher the quality of fuel you put into your body, the better it will run.

4. Increase Your Training Volume

Your training volume is calculated by multiplying your number of reps by your number of sets. The most efficient way to build muscle is to keep the intensity of your lifts between 50 and 75% of your max.

For example, if your one-rep max is 100 pounds, you’ll want to lift between 50 and 75 pounds during your weight training.

While you’re lifting, aim for three to six sets of 10 to 20 reps to maximize results.

5. Lift Every Other Day

This may seem counterproductive, but the opposite is true. Your body is a highly efficient system – it will maintain an increased rate of protein synthesis (muscle building) for 48 hours after a strenuous exercise.

Remember, your body focuses on reparative processes like muscle building when you’re at rest, not when you’re working out. Overworking yourself can lead to fatigue and other setbacks, 3 or 4 days of weight lifting per week is plenty!

6. Focus On the Big Five

When you’re just starting out with weightlifting, any exercise will be beneficial. Even still, it’s good to create good habits as early as possible. By focusing on the big five of weightlifting, you’ll build muscle quickest.

This means focusing on the largest muscle groups (chest, back, and legs) with the five most efficient lifts: squats, deadlifts, bench press, overhead press, and rows.

Also, try your best to only give yourself about a minute between sets. This will trigger hypertrophy, the process your muscles use to grow.

7. Consider Supplements

Supplements can be a tricky subject. With so many on the market, each claiming a myriad of miracle results, it’s easy to take a wrong turn. That’s why it’s important to do your research and consult your physician before introducing any new substance into your body.

However, there are a few proven products that can help you on the road to muscle growth. Whey protein mixed into a pre-workout shake, for example, is a great way to give your body a boost without downing the enormous amount of sugar included in a lot of weight-gain drinks.

You can also consider a cycle. Visit https://supplementor.com/fitness/post-cycle-therapy-pct-your-comprehensive-guide-to-post-cycle-therapy/ to learn all about post cycle therapy.

Follow These Tips on How to Get Big Quickly to Build Your Ideal Body

It’s important to remember that even though you now know how to get big quickly, you need to be patient with yourself as you progress. You shouldn’t expect overnight results, your body needs time to grow and change.

Enjoy the process, work hard, and most importantly, get plenty of rest and nutrition, and you’ll see results in no time! But if you truly want to change and improve your body, you need to think of exercise as a lifestyle rather than a task.

Focus on optimizing your health as well as your appearance and you can’t go wrong!

Looking for more tips on improving your body and overall health? Be sure to take a look at our blog!