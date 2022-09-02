Lounge Lizard Blog Web Design Inspiration

words Al Woods

When starting a blog, one of the first things that you need to do is come up with an idea for what you want to write about. Once you have a topic in mind, it’s time to start researching different topics and sources to help flesh out your ideas.

In this post, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite blog design inspiration from the web, including all sorts of beautiful examples of how to use different colors, fonts, and layout techniques to create a cohesive look for your blog. So, if you’re looking for some creative inspiration on how to design your own blog, be sure to check out these Lounge Lizard posts!

1. Use Bold Colors to Stand Out

One of the best ways to stand out from the crowd is to use bold colors in your blog design. Not only will this help you easily identify your blog from a distance, but it will also make your blog look more professional.

2. Use Eye-Catching Fonts

Fonts can be incredibly eye-catching, and they can help create a unique look for your blog. However, be sure to choose fonts that are appropriate for your topic and audience!

3. Use Organized Layout Principles

The layout is one of the most important aspects of a successful blog design, and there are a number of principles that you can use to achieve a cohesive look. For example, use horizontal vs vertical scrolling bars, use graphical elements to break up long paragraphs, and use dividers between sections of your blog content to help organize it visually.

4. Use Visual Quotes or Anecdotes to Pop

Visual quotes or anecdotes can be an excellent way to add some personality and humor to your blog design. Not only will this help draw readers in, but it can also show off your writing skills in an indirect way.

Best Web Designs from Lounge Lizard

Lounge Lizard is a blog that provides web design inspiration. The blog has a variety of topics, including web design, branding, and marketing. The blog is updated frequently with new designs and ideas.

One of the best things about this blog is the variety of designs. You can find everything from simple and straightforward designs to more complex and creative designs. You can even find designs that are completely unique and different from anything else you’ve seen before.

This blog is a great resource for anyone looking for web design inspiration. It has a variety of styles and ideas, so you’re sure to find something that appeals to you. What’s more, Kane Brown recently published an article on the best designs for 2022, which you can check out at https://www.loungelizard.com/blog/webdesign-inspiration/ to find new ideas for your projects

Website Design and Development Longe Lizard

So, bookmark us, hop on over every now and then, and take a look at what we’ve got going on!

Inspired Website Design 2022 Longe Lizard

Conclusion

Lounge Lizard is a blog about web design and lifestyle, and this post is all about designing an Instagram feed for your business. I think it’s important to keep your Instagram profile as up-to-date as possible, especially if you’re working with clients or promoting your services externally. Make sure to use interesting images that reflect the brand you are trying to create and that showcase your work in a fun way. You never know who might see them!