Only have a weekend but craving sunshine, sea air, and a touch of luxury? Boca Raton delivers. This pocket of South Florida blends beachside calm with city chic, offering just the right balance of relaxation and discovery. Here’s how to spend 48 hours in Boca Raton, from sunrise swims to sunset strolls.

Getting There the Easy Way

Once you touch down, Boca is surprisingly compact, easy to explore by car, e-bike, or on foot.

Day One: Beaches, Bites & Boca Energy

Morning – Beachside Reset

Start your adventure at Red Reef Park. The water here is crystal clear, perfect for a quick dip or snorkeling session among shallow reefs. Locals swear by early mornings, calm surf, golden light, and plenty of parking.

Lunch – Ocean Views & Fresh Plates

Head to Benny’s on the Beach or SeaSpray. Order local snapper tacos or a classic lobster roll. It’s Boca flavor with zero pretension.

Afternoon – Art & Atmosphere

Take a walk through Mizner Park, Boca’s open-air lifestyle hub. You’ll find boutique stores, palm-lined promenades, and the Boca Raton Museum of Art, small but packed with creative gems.

Evening – Sunset & Dining Downtown

Wrap up your first day at Farmer’s Table or Loch Bar. Both serve seasonal menus in spaces that feel effortlessly elegant. Bonus tip: Catch the sunset glow reflecting off the pink Spanish-style buildings nearby.

Day Two: Nature, Local Finds & Chill Vibes

Morning – Nature Meets Calm

Begin at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, sea turtles, mangrove trails, and breezy ocean views. It’s one of Boca’s most peaceful corners.

Midday – Ride or Glide

Grab your skateboard or longboard and explore Boca’s smooth pathways near Spanish River Park. The beachfront route is open, scenic, and rideable.

Afternoon, Local Lunch Stops

Try Laspada’s Original Hoagies or Farmer’s Market Boca. Both deliver authentic local bites without the tourist markup.

Evening – Quiet Finish

End your trip with a slow walk along South Inlet Park. Bring a light blanket, sip something cold, and let the Atlantic breeze do the rest.

Travel & Packing Tips

Best season: November to April, cooler air, fewer crowds.

Getting around: Rent a car or bike. Boca’s compact, but summer heat can be intense.

Essentials: Sunscreen, lightweight clothing, sandals, a hat, and a reusable water bottle.

Local hack: Early mornings and weekdays mean emptier beaches and open parking.

Why Boca Raton Works for a Weekend

In two days, Boca gives you everything you crave: blue horizons, rich food, and that easy Florida rhythm that slows life just enough. Whether you fly in through FlightPath’s private terminal or drive down the coast, you’ll leave recharged and maybe a little sun-kissed.

Boca isn’t just a beach stop; it’s a feeling. One that sticks.