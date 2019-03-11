This is your brain on drugs: The link between drug addiction and the brain

words Al Woods

Did you know you know that 1 in 7 Americans will face some type of drug addiction at some point in their life?

Lots of us know how prevalent drug use is around the world, but why are drugs so addictive?

If you’ve ever wanted to know what your brain on drugs is like, keep reading to learn the fascinating facts.

How Do Drugs Interact With the Brain?

Lots of addictions start as a psychological dependency because people get attached to the sensation of being high. The reason why is because many drugs affect the dopamine function, which is the chemical that produces euphoric emotions.

In the brain, there’s an area called the mesolimbic pathway, which is more commonly known as the reward pathway.

This section processes every type of pleasure in the same way. Whether you get a promotion, kiss someone you love, or take a drug, your reward pathway responds to the stimulus by producing lots of dopamine to give you a high feeling.

Brain Functions Make Addiction a Slippery Slope

Taking addictive substances like drugs and alcohol gives people a quick and hefty dose of dopamine. Over time, the brain develops a tolerance to the substance, so people need more to achieve the same high.

As a result, the body develops a physical addiction to the substance because it becomes so accustomed to having it circulating in the system.

The difference between casual drug or alcohol use and addiction is the physical dependency. When someone stops using for even as little as a couple of hours, they can start experiencing harsh withdrawal symptoms that encourage them to use again.

What Causes Addiction?

Thankfully the stigma surrounding addiction has decreased over time. However, there are still some people who believe that addiction is a choice rather than a disease.

Since the brain chemistry changes after someone starts abusing a drug, scientists have been able to discover the emotional and genetic factors that put someone at a higher risk for developing this disease.

Lots of people abstain from alcohol because addiction runs in their family.

It may sound strange, but there are genetic markers that can wire someone’s brain to have a higher chance of dependency. There are also lots of external factors that can encourage people to abuse, such as stress, poverty, boredom, and peer pressure.

What Can We Do to Solve Addiction?

The reason why addiction is so tricky to treat is that it’s a lifelong condition. Most people are able to stop drinking for an extended period of time, indulge in one drink, then return to abstinence.

If an alcoholic is sober for 30 years and has a sip, their brain can trigger an immediate chemical response that gets them addicted again.

Getting addiction treatment at a professional facility is one of the best ways we can tackle addiction issues in society. Once people get through their initial detox, providing lifelong emotional support for their mental health can help them maintain a sober lifestyle.

Now You Know What Your Brain on Drugs Is Like

If you’ve ever wanted to know what your brain on drugs is like, now you know the facts.

Do you want to learn how you can adopt a healthier and happier lifestyle? Make sure you explore our blog to find more helpful wellness tips and guides.