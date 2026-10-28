Christmas feels different when you’re away from home. In some cities, historic squares fill with wooden market stalls, the smell of mulled wine drifts through the streets and festive lights illuminate centuries-old buildings.

Elsewhere, snow-covered landscapes and local traditions bring a different kind of magic to December. Every destination has its own way of celebrating, and discovering these customs is part of the pleasure of travelling during the festive season.

You might find yourself browsing Christmas markets in Europe, enjoying winter adventures in the Arctic or exploring a historic American coastal town dressed for the holidays.

Strolling Garlanded Jones Street and Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah brings a distinctly Southern charm to Christmas, with its historic streets, elegant townhouses and oak trees draped in Spanish moss. Jones Street is particularly lovely in December, when the nineteenth-century homes are decorated with garlands, wreaths and festive ribbons. A walk through the Historic District also takes you past beautifully decorated squares and towards Forsyth Park, where the fountain and tree-lined paths provide a peaceful setting for an afternoon stroll.

Along the Savannah River, Plant Riverside District hosts a lively programme of festive events, including its Christmas market, seasonal entertainment and family-friendly activities. For those travelling with kids, joining a brunch with Santa in Savannah is another way to celebrate the season, with Plant Riverside hosting a special holiday meal where families can meet Santa and Mrs Claus. Nearby City Market and Broughton Street also come alive with Christmas lights, decorated shopfronts and festive displays. After exploring, stop at one of the historic district’s restaurants for Southern favourites and a taste of the city’s holiday dining scene.

December is generally mild enough for comfortable sightseeing, particularly compared with destinations farther north. Mid-December is a good time to visit for the annual Holiday Tour of Homes, which opens selected historic residences and inns to visitors. Special candlelight tours at the Andrew Low House also offer a glimpse into Christmas traditions of the past. Check event dates and book popular tours in advance, as some festive activities take place on selected days only.

Crossing the Arctic Circle Line and Riding Reindeer Sleighs in Rovaniemi, Finland

Christmas in Rovaniemi feels particularly special, with snow-covered forests, twinkling lights and festive attractions throughout the Finnish Lapland capital. Known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, the city draws visitors who want to experience Christmas in an Arctic setting. At Santa Claus Village, you can cross the marked Arctic Circle line, meet Santa himself and send Christmas cards from the official post office. The surrounding wooden buildings and illuminated pathways add to the festive atmosphere.

Beyond Santa Claus Village, reindeer sleigh rides offer a peaceful journey through snowy woodland, while husky safaris take visitors along forest trails. At local reindeer farms, visitors can learn about traditional herding practices and everyday life in Lapland. After spending time outdoors, warm up in a traditional Finnish sauna or enjoy local dishes such as sautéed reindeer with mashed potatoes and lingonberries.

December brings only a few hours of daylight, with long periods of blue twilight that give the winter landscape a distinctive appearance. The Northern Lights are another attraction, although sightings depend on clear skies and solar activity. Some wilderness resorts offer glass-roofed accommodation for watching the night sky from indoors. If you’re visiting close to Christmas, book accommodation and popular excursions well in advance, and pack plenty of warm layers for the Arctic temperatures.

Browsing Artisan Alleyways and the Town Hall Market in Vienna, Austria

Vienna is particularly atmospheric in December, when its grand squares fill with Christmas markets and festive lights illuminate the historic buildings. The main attraction is the Viennese Christmas Market at Rathausplatz, where wooden stalls stand beneath the impressive neo-Gothic City Hall. Browse handmade decorations, traditional toys and seasonal gifts while enjoying roasted chestnuts or a mug of hot punch. The surrounding Rathauspark also features illuminated displays and an outdoor ice rink.

For a more intimate market experience, head to Spittelberg, where narrow cobbled lanes are lined with stalls selling ceramics, jewellery, candles and other handmade crafts. The smaller setting makes it a lovely place to spend an afternoon browsing, especially with the smell of gingerbread and mulled wine drifting through the streets. Afterwards, stop at a traditional Viennese coffee house for a slice of Sachertorte and a warm drink.

Vienna’s Christmas celebrations also extend to its concert halls and churches. St Stephen’s Cathedral hosts Advent concerts featuring classical music and seasonal pieces, adding another cultural experience to a December visit. The first three weeks of December are an excellent time to explore the markets, as some close before Christmas Eve. Spittelberg usually finishes on 23 December, while the Rathausplatz market continues until 26 December. Visiting on a weekday can also help you avoid the busiest weekend crowds.

Wandering Christmas-Lit Gardens and Market Stalls in Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen embraces the dark winter evenings with twinkling lights, festive markets and the Danish tradition of hygge, which celebrates warmth and togetherness. One of the main attractions is Tivoli Gardens, where thousands of Christmas lights illuminate the historic amusement park. Wooden stalls sell seasonal decorations, handmade gifts and festive treats, while families can enjoy the rides and meet Father Christmas. The illuminated gardens are particularly beautiful after sunset, when the displays bring the entire park to life.

In central Copenhagen, the streets around Strøget are decorated for Christmas, with shops displaying traditional Danish ornaments and festive window displays. Head towards Nyhavn, where colourful historic townhouses overlook a harbour lined with Christmas stalls and sparkling lights. Warm up with a cup of gløgg, Danish mulled wine traditionally served with raisins and almonds, or try æbleskiver, small round pancakes dusted with icing sugar.

Copenhagen’s Christmas festivities generally begin in mid-November, making early to mid-December an ideal time to explore the markets. If you’re visiting around 13 December, look out for the St Lucia kayak procession, when illuminated boats travel through the city’s canals. Temperatures can be chilly, with limited daylight, so plan outdoor sightseeing earlier in the day and save the illuminated gardens and markets for the evening. Check Tivoli’s opening hours and book tickets ahead during popular December weekends.

Wandering One of Europe’s Oldest Christmas Markets in Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg has earned its reputation as the Capital of Christmas, with festive traditions dating back to 1570. Its historic Christkindelsmärik market takes place at Place Broglie, where wooden stalls sell handmade decorations, traditional crafts and seasonal treats. The celebrations extend across several squares in the old town, including the area surrounding Strasbourg Cathedral, where Gothic architecture provides a striking backdrop to the Christmas lights. At Place Kléber, an enormous decorated Christmas tree stands at the heart of the festivities.

In La Petite France, garlands and illuminated stars decorate the half-timbered houses lining the neighbourhood’s cobbled streets and canals. Alsatian food is another highlight, from freshly baked bredele Christmas biscuits to flammekueche, a thin flatbread traditionally topped with cream, onions and bacon. Warm up with a glass of mulled wine while browsing stalls selling locally made gifts and regional specialities.

Strasbourg’s Christmas markets generally run from late November until Christmas Eve, making early to mid-December an excellent time to visit. The historic centre is easy to explore on foot, with the different market squares within walking distance of each other. Weekends can be particularly busy, so consider visiting on a weekday for a more relaxed experience. If you’re planning to spend Christmas Day in the city, bear in mind that the market stalls close on 24 December, although the decorated streets remain a lovely setting for a winter stroll.

Where will you spend Christmas?

In Savannah, Christmas comes with garlanded historic streets and mild winter afternoons. In Rovaniemi, the season unfolds among snowy forests and reindeer sleigh rides. Vienna’s classical concerts, Copenhagen’s illuminated Tivoli Gardens and Strasbourg’s centuries-old traditions give you plenty of reasons to spend December somewhere new.

Before booking, check the dates of Christmas markets and seasonal events, particularly if you’re travelling over Christmas itself, when some attractions may be closed. Reserve popular activities and accommodation early, but leave time to enjoy the smaller moments too. An evening stroll beneath the festive lights or a taste of a local Christmas speciality can be just as memorable as the main celebrations.

written by Al Woods