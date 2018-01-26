7 things to consider before hydro jetting

words Alexa Wang

As time goes on, you will find that the pipes in your house begin to clog and backup. Solving a backed-up pipe is not only extremely frustrating, but it can often be costly and time-consuming as well. Fortunately for you, there is a popular new method emerging that makes cleaning the inside of your pipes that much easier.

Hydro jetting works by blasting your pipes with an extremely high-pressure stream of water, helping to clear and break any debris that might be in your pipes. A method like this is extremely easy to use, is versatile, and will help to get your pipes backing in working order. Here are some things to consider before hydro jetting:

Use the Right Hose Size

When looking to jet a pipe, you must ensure that you are using the correct hose size for the job. If the hose is too small, you will find that it will not generate enough pressure to get the cleaning done within the pipe. If the hose is too big, it can get itself stuck in the pipe, creating a new disaster. According to an article about hydrojets, the hose should just be an inch or two smaller than the diameter of the pipe. This ensures that the water is able to clean every area of the pipe while preventing your hose from getting stuck as well. The last thing you want to do is go into a hydro jet job without the proper equipment. Get the right hose and watch as your pipe cleans itself.

Look Into Hiring a Professional

Hydro jetting is something that the standard person can do, however, they will often miss certain intricacies that come with the job. By bringing in a professional, you will ensure that the job you are getting is top-notch and that these pipes will be squeaky clean. While bringing in a professional every time might be overkill, taking the time once a year or so to get them looked at by a plumber ensures that your pipes stay in good healthy condition.

Check Your Water Levels and Pressure Levels

As the tool uses high powered streams of water to clean, it only makes sense that you ensure you are getting the right amount of pressure out the pipe and that there is enough water as well. Once you have checked the pressure levels, the next big step is taking a look at how fast you can have water delivered to your hose. If the hydro jet process uses more water than water being pumped in, it will eventually run dry and stop running. This can cause your pump to cavitate and it is an extremely easy way to break and damage your pump. A professional will always ensure that this does not happen, however, if you are working by yourself with a standard garden hose, be mindful of how much pressure your city can deliver to you at a time. Always consider water levels and pressure before hydro jetting.

Use Antifreeze In Cooler Areas

If you are in a warm location you do not have to worry about this, but in colder areas where water and pipes can freeze, this is something that you have to pay attention to. By using antifreeze in your hydro jet, you can ensure that any water that runs through the pipe doesn’t freeze up and cause further damage to it. During the process, water will naturally be left behind and in a cooler month, will eventually freeze. Always look into adding antifreeze into your water for winter work.

Find Out What is Blocking the Pipe

While hydro jetting is extremely versatile and can help to eliminate almost anything from a pipe, they are not good at dealing with certain blockages. For example, if there are plant roots in the pipe, you do not want to hydro jet it as this will cause further damage. Always make sure you figure out what is going on inside your pipe so you can deal with it in the correct manner.

Find Out If Your Hose Vibrates

A good hydro jet hose will have the end of it vibrate allowing for water to be delivered to every area of the pipe. While this might not sound like a big deal, a hose that does not shake and rattle around when in the pipe can often miss a ton of debris and garbage that needs to be cleared up. Don’t go to all of this trouble only to find out you aren’t cleaning your pipes as well as they should be. Check to see if the end of the hose vibrates.

Develop Proper Technique

If you are looking to hydro jet the pipe yourself, the last thing that you want to do is just stick the hose in there and forget about it. You need to ensure that the hose is constantly moving and that you are actively involved in the process. If you go into the job not knowing what you are doing, you will cause more damage than what you initially started with.

Hydro jetting is fantastic for your pipes when used in the right situations. Always look to educate yourself on the matter and don’t be afraid to bring in an expert to help you out. By considering all of these things, you will guarantee yourself that you are getting the right equipment for the right job. Do your pipes need hydro jetting?