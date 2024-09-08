Crash Bang: Pictures from a Punk

Imagine being in the right place at the right time and armed with a camera? This was the start of a musical explosion that become known as Punk and DB Burkeman was the young man who somehow got to document this revolution in music form.

“Music has always been the driving force in my life. Whenever I could, I was at a venue seeing bands. Most of these weren’t big yet, but they were exciting and I wanted to capture them with my camera.”

Crash Bang: Pictures from a Punk is a never-before-seen collection of photos from 1976-1982 of the punk & new wave music scenes in London, New York & LA.

In the 70’s, DB Burkeman was a 16-year-old school dropout in London. While struggling to become a professional photographer, he was simultaneously struggling with substance abuse issues. Spending all his disposable income on self-medicating, rolls of film would inevitably get thrown into a bedside drawer where they remained undeveloped for 40 years.

In the 90’s, DB made his name in the U.S. rave world as DJ DB. He then became a music executive for record companies and more recently he authored three successful books with Rizzoli.

After his mother’s death, he went back to London and cleared out his old bedroom. He discovered a bag of undeveloped 35mm rolls of film, unearthing a time capsule of the explosion of punk rock captured through performances and intimate moments.

DB Burkeman punk book Crash Bang: Pictures from a Punk is blondie punk book DB Burkeman Crash Bang

Includes – Ramones, Sex Pistols, Johnny Thunders, Magazine, The Cramps, The Slits, Squeeze, Judy Nylon, The Damned, Tony James, Iggy Pop, Howie Pyro, X-Ray Spex, Patricia Morrison, Flying Lizards, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Howard Devoto, Topper Headon, Alice Bag, Debby Harry, Glen Matlock, Patti Palladin, Keith Levene, Steve Jones & Paul Cook, Marianne Faithful, Anita Pallenberg, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, The Go-Go’s and Sid & Nancy.

CRASH BANG: Pictures from a Punk is available to pre-order here from the Blurring Books website, and it will be released in October 2024.

