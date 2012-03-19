Dennis Morris has a rare ability to let his subjects be themselves. They don’t appear overly posed or unnatural – perhaps because they saw him more as a friend or a fellow traveler. They seem relaxed in their own skin and comfortable in his company. This allows us a rare glimpse into the personalities behind the famous images.

This summer The Photographers’ Gallery presents Music + Life (27 Jun 2025 – Sun 28 Sep 2025), a celebration of the iconic work of British-Jamaican photographer Dennis Morris. Known for his intimate portraits of music legends like Bob Marley, The Sex Pistols, and Marianne Faithfull, Morris captures the powerful connection between music, identity, and social change.

From the soulful energy of reggae to the raw rebellion of punk, Music + Life documents some of the most exciting moments in music history. Morris’s close relationships with his subjects—built on trust and respect—shine through in his images, offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes. His journey began at just 14, when he skipped school to ask Bob Marley if he could take his photo. That bold move led to a lifelong collaboration.

“Bob Marley gave me a sense of myself, showed me how to keep grounded, taught me spirituality and my history as a Black man. And then punk came along and taught me how to kick the door down.” – Dennis Morris

Alongside his music photography, the show highlights Morris’s early work capturing life in post-war, multicultural London. His series Growing Up Black, Southall, and This Happy Breed document the everyday experiences, pride, and resilience of Black and Asian British communities in the 1970s.

“I was actually very shy, but with a camera in my hand I felt untouchable. This is why, I think, I was able to get through people’s doors and make them feel comfortable. You find a way to be invisible.” – Dennis Morris

Also on display are iconic portraits of Bob Marley, Lee “Scratch” Perry, The Sex Pistols, Public Image Ltd, The Slits, Oasis, Grace Jones, The Stone Roses, Patti Smith, and more—plus Morris’s original record covers, posters, and design work, including PiL’s famous Metal Box.

Dennis Morris: Music + Life is a collaboration with Maison Européenne de la Photographie (MEP), Paris. The exhibition coincides with the new book Dennis Morris: Music + Life, published by Thames & Hudson—available now.