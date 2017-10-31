The distinction between gold, k gold, wrapped gold and gold-plated jewelry

words Alexa Wang

Pure gold jewellery is golden yellow, bright and soft, with a hardness of 2.5, a density of 19.32g/cm3, a melting point of 1064 celsius degrees, and one gram of pure gold can be drawn into 2500 meters long filaments. Or hammered into 9.6 square meters of gold foil, which shows the good ductility of gold. As far as the current national standards are concerned, if the purity of gold exceeds 990, it can be called pure gold. How to identify pure gold?







1 Mark

All precious metal engraved photo necklace jewellery according to international regulations must be marked on the inside of the jewellery. The imprint requires marking the imprint content and the manufacturer. Any gold content greater than 990 can be called a full gold.

2 Weighing

The density of gold is 19.32g/cm3, which is more than twice the density of copper. Weighing gold have the feeling of falling, but copper doesn’t have this feeling.

3 Listening

Throw the gold jewelry on the concrete floor will hear squeak sound, and its imitation is the crisp sound of the cockroach. In addition, the pure gold jewellery has a small elasticity, and it will not bounce off when it falls to the ground, and most of its imitation will bounce a few times because of the good elasticity.

4 Hardness

The hardness of the gold jewelry is 2.5 which is equivalent human nail, so the nail can be used to draw fine marks.

The yellow series of K gold jewellery is an alloy of gold, silver and copper. The gold content can be made into K gold series jewellery with different K numbers. Mainly 22K, 18K, 14K Asians prefer K engraved bracelets for her jewellery with high K number. Such as 22K and 18K. Europeans and Americans like 14K gold and 10K gold jewelry. The color of the yellow K gold series jewelry is different from the gold content of K gold and the ratio of silver to copper. The color of 18K gold jewelry is yellower than that of 14K, 10K gold jewelry, and in the same K number of gold jewelry, if silver more than copper, yellow will be lighter, and vice versa.

The easiest way to identify K-gold jewelry is to observe the mark. Generally, European and American manufacturers are on the back of K-gold jewellery, with digital imprints of gold content in K gold, such as 750, 585, 375 and factory records, while China and Hong Kong are printed K number, such as 22K, 18K, 14K and factory records. In addition, the hardness of K gold jewelry is above 3.5, the surface is tough, smooth, and can not be scratched with copper needles.

The gold jewellery of the white K gold series is white with a bluish yellow color. The imprints are marked with WG imprints. There are two types according to the combination.

The red gold K-jewelry is made of gold and copper, with a small amount of silver alloy, and the color is reddish. It is a favorite of K-jewelry in Europe. Russians especially prefer red 14K gold jewelry. In addition to the red color, the other methods are the same as the yellow series K gold jewelry. The inside of the jewelry is also marked with the gold mark and the factory record.

Wrapped gold jewelry

The composition of the metal in any part of pure gold <a href=”https://www.getnamenecklace.com/projection-necklace”>projection necklace</a> and K gold jewellery is the same, while the wrapped gold jewellery is two or more kinds of metal attached or forged together, wrapped in each other, and the metal composition is different in different parts. Its surface is gold, and the interior is copper and silver.

Gold-plated jewellery is made of copper on the surface of the jewellery. It is plated with a layer of gold, but the coating is generally thin, around 3-5um. This gold-plated jewellery is bright, soft, but not durable, as easy to wear as a gold-plated strap, revealing a brass tire with a dim yellow color. This kind of gold-plated jewellery is easier to identify. Look carefully at the joints of the cheap personalized necklaces. There will be no gold plating. In addition, its density is small, the hand feeling is light, there is no falling feeling, it falls on the ground. There is a crisp “being” sound, and the elasticity will beat; there is usually no mark, and sometimes the GP mark is printed.

Gild jewellery is a layer of gold foil on a copper or silver plate. The thickness of the gold foil is between 10 and 50 um. Since the thickness of the gold foil is thicker than gold plating, the appearance is similar to that of gold jewelry. This kind of gild jewelry has the mark of K F in the United States. If the gold foil is ISK gold, it will be marked with 18KF on the inside of the jewelry.

Sheet metal is an ancient gold-plating process. It is uniformly coated with a thick paste of gold and mercury on low-value cheap custom jewelry such as copper and silver. It is baked at low temperature, and mercury evaporates when heated. Gold attach the surface of the copper, then flatten and polish it. Currently, this method is rarely used. Because the surface of the wrapped gold jewelry has a very thin layer of gold, it is deceptive, but it still retains the characteristics of copper products, such as the small density.