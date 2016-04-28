Take a Look In The Mirror: Do I Need Antidepressants?

words Alexa Wang

Are you wondering about whether to take medication for your mental health disorder? Up to 25 million Americans take antidepressants.

Many people suffer from mental health problems. While over 87% of Americans agree that mental health disorders are nothing to be ashamed of.

If you’re not sure about whether you should consider taking medication for your mental health problems, you need to know the signs.

Check out the below to discover everything you need to know to determine the answer to the question “do I need antidepressants?” Let’s get started!

1. Therapy Isn’t Working

Almost half of Americans have received mental health treatment. If you have been going to therapy for many years without any significant breakthroughs, then you might start to wonder if it’s working.

You might find that you enjoy conversations with your therapist or you occasionally learn something new about your mental health condition. And yet, unless you’re really improving, you need to think twice about whether you should continue shelling ou the dollars.

2. Physical Activity Doesn’t Help

If you’re struggling with depression or anxiety, this could be simply because you’re not leading a healthy lifestyle. Around 80% of Americans don’t get enough exercise. This could cause you to develop numerous mental health problems.

You don’t need to sign up for a marathon to help your mental health. You just need to routinely practice moderate exercise. Try yoga a few times per week or get into mindful meditation if you want to fight off your depression.

3. Your Thoughts are Out of Control

Do you experience depressing thoughts on a regular basis? Are you finding it hard to even get up in the mornings? When your thoughts are no longer under control, you need to determine how you’re going to get back on track.

You may simply recall unpleasant images from your past or feel ashamed for pretty much everything about yourself. That’s when you need to consider taking antidepressants to fix your chemical imbalance.

4. Your Doctor Advises You

Do you really trust your doctor? Nearly three-quarters of Americans trust medical doctors. However, when your doctor advises you to start taking medications for your depression or anxiety, you may be skeptical at first.

You need to listen carefully to what they say. Go home and do your homework to make sure its the right choice for your circumstances.

But, you shouldn’t simply dismiss what your doctors are telling you. There are many different types of antidepressants that your doctor may suggest.

Do I Need Antidepressants?

You shouldn’t think about your depression or anxiety as a weakness. Recognizing that your mental health problem needs to be fixed is the first stage.

If you’re asking yourself “do I need antidepressants?” then that’s the initial step to overcoming your mental health hangups. Do you want to discover much more about how to live your best life? Check out everything you need to know on our blog today!