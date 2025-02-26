Florence and its surroundings: discovering the hills and historic villas in Tuscany

words Alexa Wang

Among the streets of Florence and its artistic marvels, an enchanting landscape unfolds that envelops the city with gently rolling, green hills. When you leave behind the well-known monuments, you enter a realm where the countryside blends with ancient traditions—as if you could almost feel them whispering with the wind among olive groves and vineyards. Those who venture beyond the urban confines may encounter picturesque villages and tree-covered hills, where sunsets paint the sky in hues of orange and purple. It is a place that offers moments of absolute tranquility, contrasting sharply with the vibrant energy of the city center.

The charm of Florence’s hills

Viewed from above, Florence reveals a mosaic of red roofs and monuments that stand proudly on the horizon, nestled amid a series of rolling hills. These very hills are home to farmhouses, agriturismos, houses for sale in Florence and ancient villas, many of which belonged to illustrious families and hold stories dating back centuries.

Traveling along the country roads, you find yourself surrounded by rows of vineyards and olive trees that form soft, reassuring shapes. A stroll through these areas means breathing in fresh air, listening to the natural sounds and witnessing a landscape reminiscent of a Renaissance painting.

Even today, you can savor full-bodied wines, aged cheeses and extra virgin olive oil with a fruity flavor—products born from a peasant tradition that has managed to preserve ancient cultivation and production techniques.

Villas and dreamlike properties on Florence’s hills

The renowned Florentine hills host splendid villas and many agriturismos. It is not uncommon to find houses for sale that offer panoramic views of these postcard-perfect landscapes. Such properties captivate anyone in search of a home where the tranquility of the countryside prevails, while still being close to the artistic richness of the city.

Purchasing a villa or an ancient farmhouse here means connecting with an exceptional natural setting and inheriting a true fragment of history, enclosed within walls that have sheltered generations of families.

From the terraces of these properties, your gaze can wander over undulating fields and soaring trees, creating a sense of harmony with the surrounding landscape. For those who seek a place where culture and beauty merge, living in the hills around Florence also means enjoying locally produced goods and participating in events that celebrate the art and culinary traditions of Tuscany—all without sacrificing the comforts of a major city.

Routes in Tuscany: a journey through art and flavors

The Tuscan hills offer a wealth of itineraries to suit diverse tastes: from trails immersed in greenery to small villages where you can easily stumble upon artisan shops. One recommended route starts in Florence and ventures toward the Chianti region, where red wine unquestionably takes center stage. Along the way, you encounter wineries and restaurants serving traditional dishes, all set in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Another option is to head toward the hills stretching west of the city, through chestnut groves and olive fields. In these areas, the landscape alternates between gentle slopes and flat expanses, offering ever-changing views. For photography enthusiasts, each stop provides an opportunity to capture the interplay of light and color as the seasons change.

Many of the residences scattered throughout these hills boast Renaissance courtyards, frescoed halls and gardens, where statues and geometric hedges pay homage to the elegance of the past. Far from the busy tourist routes, these villas seem to exist in a bygone era, when members of noble families would retreat to the peaceful countryside to indulge in reading and leisurely pursuits.