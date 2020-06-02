Cooking in the backyard isn’t just about preparing a meal – it’s also about creating moments. Whether it’s a sunny afternoon barbecue or a casual evening dinner, outdoor cooking offers the chance to bring family and friends together in a relaxed environment where conversation flows easily and laughter comes naturally.

To ensure a flawless culinary experience, having the right equipment is a must. This doesn’t mean expensive gadgets or a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. With just a few essentials, you can cook comfortably, serve easily and focus on what matters most – enjoying good food with great company.

A Fire Pit Grill

If you already have a fire pit in your backyard, equipping it with an outdoor fire pit grill will give you the perfect spot to cook everything from skewers and burgers to foil-wrapped veggies and toasted marshmallows.

You can easily find an outdoor fire pit grill online or at local specialised stores. As its name suggests, it’s an attachment designed to be used with a fire pit, allowing you to grill food directly over an open flame or hot coals. It essentially transforms a regular fire pit into a functional grill.

To ensure the grill fits your fire pit as well as your needs and cooking style, there are a few important things you’ll want to consider. The first one is the compatibility with your fire pit. Make sure the grill is the right size and shape for your fire pit. Some grills are designed to sit directly over a round or square pit, while others come with adjustable legs or mounting systems.

You’ll also want a grill made of high-quality, heat-resistant material to ensure it lasts through many seasons of cooking and withstands exposure to high heat and the elements. Stainless steel and cast iron are durable options. Stainless steel resists rust and is easier to clean, while cast iron retains heat better for even cooking.

Some grills come with adjustable heights or swing arms that allow you to control the distance between your food and the flames. This feature is great for managing heat and avoiding burning. Some even come with grill lids, rotisserie kits or side shelves for prep space. Consider if any of these extras would be useful for your setup.

Grates with non-stick coating make cleaning up after cooking easier. So keep this feature in mind as well.

Cooler

Who said you need an outdoor fridge to keep drinks cool during a backyard barbecue? A cooler can do the job just fine, offering an easy and convenient way to keep beverages chilled and within reach of guests.

You can go for a traditional or an electric cooler. Traditional coolers are what many of us are used to – the ones that rely on ice packs to maintain cold temperatures. They’re a practical and budget-friendly solution that fits right into any laid-back outdoor setup. When packed well, a traditional cooler can keep drinks cold for hours, even on hot days.

Electric coolers, on the other hand, offer improved convenience for outdoor gatherings. Powered by batteries or AC outlets, these coolers maintain steady temperatures without the need for ice. This eliminates the hassle of constantly replenishing ice and dealing with melting water.

Many electric coolers also feature precise temperature controls, allowing you to keep everything from refreshing beverages to perishable snacks perfectly chilled. Their portability, combined with the option to run on battery power or connect to your home’s electricity, makes them especially useful for longer gatherings.

Pizza Oven

If you’re a pizza lover, an outdoor pizza oven could be a great addition to your backyard. A pizza oven allows you to make restaurant-quality pizza with that crispy crust and smoky flavour that you just can’t get from a regular kitchen oven. That is because it reaches significantly higher temperatures than standard ovens, allowing for a crispy, charred crust and perfectly melted toppings. While ideal for pizza, these ovens can also be used to cook other dishes like roasted vegetables, grilled meats, bread and even desserts.

When choosing a pizza oven, one of the main things to consider is its fuel type. Wood-fired pizza ovens offer authentic smoky flavour but require more effort to manage the fire and maintain a consistent temperature. Gas models are more convenient, easier to control, and faster to heat up – great for those who want delicious results without the fuss. There are also electric ovens, which provide even heating and are a good option not only for outdoor use but also for indoor cooking, depending on the model.

Smoker

While you can achieve a smoky flavour using most grills, the rich depth and complexity that a dedicated smoker brings to the table is hard to beat. By cooking meat low and slow, smokers allow the smoke to deeply penetrate the meat, enhancing its natural flavours and creating a tender, juicy texture that’s difficult to replicate any other way. So, if you’re the kind of person who enjoys experimenting with different cooking styles, a smoker is definitely for you.

Because smoking meat takes several hours, it gives you the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy the company of friends. As your meat slowly cooks to perfection, you can hang out nearby, enjoy drinks, and soak up the laid-back outdoor vibe.

Outdoor Sink

When hosting a barbecue or outdoor party, running back and forth to the kitchen can be a hassle. An outdoor sink allows you to wash vegetables, rinse dishes and prep ingredients on the spot. It also makes cleanup much easier – no more dragging dirty dishes or sticky hands into the house.

Adding a sink to your outdoor space can be simpler than you might think, especially with a few creative DIY solutions. One of the easiest ways is to connect a basic outdoor sink to your garden hose using a hose adapter. This gives you running water without needing complex plumbing. For drainage, you can use a bucket under the sink or direct greywater into your garden (just make sure to use eco-friendly soap). Mount the sink to a wall, install it on a sturdy table, or build a simple wooden frame to hold it in place.