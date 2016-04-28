The Ultimate Guide to Foods That Boosts Your Immune System

words Alexa Wang

Every year, US doctors write about 150 million prescriptions for antibiotics alone. That’s on top of the estimated 1.4 to 8.7 million antiviral drugs also prescribed each year.

These drugs are crucial in fighting off infections, but it would be best to prevent them in the first place. Feasting on more foods that fight infection is one of the best ways to do exactly that.

The question now is, what exactly are the best infection-fighting foods? How do they even help your immune system?

Peppers

Many species of peppers have more vitamin C than other fresh fruits and veggies. This is especially true for red and green chilis, although bell peppers are high in this vitamin too.

You want to up your intake of vitamin C because it can help keep “free radicals” at bay. Free radicals are atoms with a single electron, and they can damage the cells, DNA, and proteins in the body.

As an antioxidant, vitamin C helps neutralize the harmful types of free radicals. The immune system needs this vitamin so that it can launch a more effective response to attacks. It also helps the body sustain the least amount of damage from free radicals.

While vitamin C won’t prevent maladies like colds, it may help you recover faster. It has also shown to contribute to reduced symptom severity.

Kale

Kale contains twice the amount of vitamin C that you should be taking in every day. It also has 45 antioxidant flavonoids plus 80% more vitamin A than the daily recommendation. What’s more, it contains so much vitamin K — 10 times the daily value.

Early research suggests that vitamin K affects the immune system. A lack of this vitamin may contribute to increased immune responses like inflammation.

Whole Grains

A lack of vitamin B6 can result in decreased serum antibody production. This can then lead to a higher risk of infections and other diseases.

The good news is, whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal, and wheat germ, are a vitamin B6 powerhouse. Other B6-rich foods to boost your immune system are chickpeas, as well as salmon and tuna.

Seeds and Nuts

Vitamin E is also a powerful antioxidant that can help protect your immune system. It does so by modulating immune functions and responses.

Vitamin E is present in high amounts in wheat germ and sunflower oils. You don’t want to eat pure oil though, so add sunflower seeds and almonds to your diet — they’re also rich in this vitamin. Many other food products are also fortified with vitamin E.

It’s because of this availability that a deficiency of this vitamin is rare, especially in the US. However, in those who are deficient, studies showed that supplementation can help. In this case, you may want to check out these vitamins for immune system from Vitabiotics.

Now’s the Best Time to Eat More of These Foods That Fight Infection

There you have it, your brief but concise guide on the top foods that fight infection. The sooner you feast on these, the sooner you can help your body become more resistant to pathogens.

