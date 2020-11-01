Best Headbands for Yoga, Football, and Running

words Alexa Wang

Yoga, football, and running are probably three of the most popular physical activities in the world, with millions of people partaking in them each and every day. While we all know how important it is to have the right gear when you take up one of these activities, people far too often forget about the importance and the benefits we can get from wearing a high-quality headband.

Whether it’s working out in the gym, playing sports, hitting the track, or pulling out some expert moves on the yoga mat at home, it’s crucial you supply yourself with the best accessories you can get so you can get the most out of your time, and your body.

That’s why the guys at Suddora Headbands have developed a wide range of headbands suitable for just about every style and every type of activity you could think of. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the key benefits of wearing a headband during physical exercise and why you simply must have one for your next yoga session, football game, or run.

The Benefits of Wearing a Headband

These days people have got a ton of accessories. They carry them around everywhere in their day to day life, and now you can see the same happening across gyms and sports fields everywhere.

We now have high tech sports watches that calibrate your Vo2 max and heart rate while you run, wireless headphones with virtual coaches shouting in their ear, and even smart water bottles that tell you when you need a drink, but what about the good old fashioned headband? Here are some of the reasons why you need to add one to your gym bag:

Keeps sweat away from your eyes and face

Everyone who has ever worked out can surely relate to getting sweat in their eyes, especially during those high-intensity sessions. A high-quality headband with absorbent materials can help keep your face dry and the sweat out of your eyes, even when you’re pushing yourself to the limit.

Keeps you cool

The quick-dry material in these headbands stops sweat from building up and keeps you feeling fresh and light throughout your workout. When you keep the sweat and moisture at bay, it’s a far more comfortable experience, and you can enjoy your yoga or football sessions just that little bit more.

Keeps hair out of your face

This is a big annoyance, especially for the women out there with long hair. Imagine you’re in the middle of a deep yoga pose, pushing yourself while focusing your breath and trying to remain tranquil, all the while you’ve got hair in your mouth, tickling your face and nose. You’d need a monk like-state of zen to remain calm throughout that. A headband takes all that fuss away, so you don’t have to worry about those annoyances anymore.

They look great!

Let’s face it; headbands look awesome. They always have. What’s even more impressive is that now we have companies that let you choose from a ton of different options so you can truly customize your look and style whatever way you see fit.

