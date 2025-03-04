Highlights of South Africa for your next tour

words

Considering South Africa for your next adventure? It’s an amazing destination with a melting pot of cultures and breathtaking landscapes. From world-class wines to dramatic coastal regions and safaris, there’s something for every explorer on a South Africa tour. Below we explore some of the highlights you simply can’t miss.

Sip and savor in world-famous vineyards

South Africa’s wine regions are a connoisseur’s paradise. The Cape Winelands, starting not far out of Cape Town, boast rolling vineyards, historic estates and some of the world’s finest wines.

Stellenbosch is one of the most accessible places in this region, home to estates blending cutting-edge viticulture with centuries-old winemaking traditions. Here, you can indulge in bold reds like Pinotage or crisp Chenin Blancs (Steen) while savoring gourmet food at farm-to-table restaurants.

For somewhere more off the beaten path, head to Franschhoek. This charming town boasts French-inspired wineries, intimate tastings and even a wine tram for a leisurely tour of the region’s most picturesque estates.

If you’re looking for innovation, the Swartland region further north offers a rustic charm with young winemakers crafting experimental blends. Wherever you go, South African hospitality and jaw-dropping vineyard vistas are easy to find.

Scenic mountain passes that will take your breath away

Mountain passes are something that South Africa has to offer in abundance. They’re an adventure in themselves, showcasing the country’s diverse terrain.

Chapman’s Peak Drive, widely regarded to be one of the world’s most spectacular coastal roads, winds its way between Noordhoek and Hout Bay. Each twist and turn reveals jaw-dropping views of cliffs plunging into the Atlantic Ocean.

For a more rugged journey, the Swartberg Pass in the Karoo region is a must-see. This gravel road zigzags through dramatic sandstone formations and offers sweeping views of the arid Little Karoo. It’s a photographer’s dream.

If you prefer a mix of culture and scenery, the Panorama Route in Mpumalanga is perfect. Stops like God’s Window and Blyde River Canyon reveal cascading waterfalls, lush forests and some of the most scenic views in the country.

South Africa’s stunning coastlines

No South African tour is complete without experiencing its iconic coasts. The Garden Route is a spectacular favorite, offering a route through pristine beaches, ancient forests and charming towns like Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Adventure seekers can enjoy whale watching in Hermanus or bungee jumping from Bloukrans Bridge. Further afield, the Wild Coast is untamed and remote, with rugged cliffs and secluded beaches perfect for hiking and unwinding.

And don’t forget Cape Town’s Camps Bay, where dramatic mountains meet the sea in an unforgettable contrast.