Correct order on how to apply beauty products on all skin types

words Alexa Wang

There are numerous beauty products out in the market today and each of them is aimed to address a specific concern. While some may be content with one or two of those to care for a particular portion of their skin and look more beautiful, others opt to apply more, which constitutes an entire beauty regimen.

If you are one of the latter, keep in mind that how you apply these beauty products, as well as the order that you do so, significantly matters in terms of maximizing their benefit for your skin. Thus, Here are some tips on which beauty product should be applied on your face first, and which should be put on last:

Morning Ritual

● Cleanser

The first beauty product that you should put on your face in the morning is a non-drying and sulfate-free cleanser. This product will clear out any residue from the other beauty products you applied the night before. There are different types of cleansers, with some in a clear and liquid form like water, and others in the form of gel creams.

● Exfoliant

As much as possible, steer clear from Exfoliants with an acidic base because these may do more harm to your skin rather than good. Instead, try using a silicone cleansing brush, or a non-abrasive scrub. You can use the former on a daily basis, while the latter should be limited to a usage frequency of a couple of times a week.

● Eye Cream

Once you are done cleansing and exfoliating, it is time to give your eye area the hydration it deserves. This is because the area on your face surrounding the eyes doesn’t have oil glands to keep it moisturized. There are special eye creams or eye serums that definitely won’t sting, as opposed to a regular moisturizer, which may cause you to tear up.

● Moisturizer

Apply moisturizer only when needed because there are people who don’t need to moisturize. However, there are moisturizers that also serve as sunscreen protection and if this is the case, then it is recommended for you to apply one. However, choose a skin moisturizer that is best suited for your skin type.

● Makeup

Yes, put on makeup if you want to, as the last step, just right before you leave. Use a primer under your foundation as necessary. After this, you can play around with the hues of eye shadows, blush, and lip tint that you want to wear for the day. The seasoned beauty consultants behind Jane Iredale makeup kits have studied the secrets to reveal your natural beauty through the variety of shades and hues they offer. Applying a translucent powder will allow your makeup to stay on for longer.

Evening Ritual

● Makeup Remover

FIFO, or first in first out is simply inapplicable with the order of beauty product application. This is because your makeup should be the first to go before you retire for the night. Thus, you need a reliable makeup remover to do so.

● Cleanser

After your makeup is fully removed, use a cleanser to ensure that any other remaining residue is taken out. Any particle left on your skin may clog up your pores, resulting in pimple breakouts. Remember that there are specific cleaners that are best used in the evening, but it is still important to use a mild and sulfate-free one.

● Exfoliant

After duly cleansing your skin, the next step is to exfoliate. However, do this step only if you haven’t done so in the morning. Otherwise, it is best to skip this step in the evening.

● Treatment Serum

Treatment serums come in different varieties, aiming to address specific beauty concerns. You have the option to use an anti-aging serum if you want to maintain your youthful and radiant skin. You can also use a vitamin C serum to ensure that you have supple skin in the morning when you wake up. There are also hydrating serums which also boast of the same anti-aging benefits.

● Lip Balm

Dry air can cause your lips to crack and chap so it is a good idea to apply a lip balm right before you hit the sheets.

To wrap things up, it is important for you to choose beauty products wisely because while some can make you more beautiful, others may elicit an allergic reaction. Hence, it is best to try various beauty products one at a time and discontinue its use if the effects you were hoping for are not delivered, or worse. You also have the option of going for all-natural and organic beauty products which are generally safer to use.