Lamisi has never been an artist who colours inside the lines, but her new single — the deliberately eyebrow-raising “No Orgasm in Heaven” — signals a sharper turn.

Taken from her forthcoming album Let Us Clap (20 February 2026), the track is a collaboration with producer, activist and long-time Ghanaian cultural disruptor Wanlov the Kubolor. Together, they pull northern Ghana’s women’s clapping traditions into a modern, electronic framework that feels less like fusion and more like a quiet provocation.

It’s a reinvention, but one grounded in lineage. Lamisi has been deepening her relationship with the traditions she grew up around:

“The women of Zebilla have been teaching me the clapping rhythms that are the basis of so much of their music and dance,” says Lamisi. “Wanlov and I decided to create a project that would combine this ancient artform with traditional acoustic instrumentation and the synthesised vocals that have been popular across Ghana for decades.”

Let Us Clap digs into that intersection — where hand-claps meet vocoders and where the idea of “tradition” is less frozen-in-time and more up for negotiation.

Wanlov, predictably, refuses to romanticise it:

“This music is fresh,” says Wanlov the Kubolor. “It’s magic music. It is the world that we are coming from.”

The single’s title — part punchline, part philosophy — came from a source as Ghanaian as highlife or hiplife: the back of a public bus.

“I like working with funny, open-minded people,” says Wanlov, who is also renowned as one half (with M3NSA) of beloved musical pranksters Fokn Bois. “This song has a similar sentiment to ‘No Beer in Heaven’, the 2004 hit by Atongo Zimba. It means enjoy your life now, as heaven is right here.”

But beneath the humour is Lamisi’s life-long fury at the patriarchal norms she grew up surrounded by. She speaks plainly about the structural barriers that shaped the girls around her — and that she’s still pushing against.

“I was raised with girls from northern Ghana who would drop out of school to get married and have children. My mother wed at 13 and had six girls,” she says. “Some of my late father’s family basically ignored us all because, for them, it was only boys that mattered. I was fortunate to receive an education and have worked hard to live my dreams. But these girls don’t have the same opportunities. I want to champion their unheard voices.”

Wanlov’s own political commitments — LGBTQ+ rights, environmentalism, decolonisation — are well documented, and his collaboration with Lamisi feels like a natural convergence rather than a stylistic experiment.

“Lamisi and I are pushing the limits of what traditional acoustic instruments could do, using the handclaps as the basis for the songs,” he continues. “We wanted to treat her vocals electronically, which is a sound that’s heard all over Ghana, even in the villages.”

If Let Us Clap has an underlying thesis, it’s that history doesn’t need to be preserved in amber — especially not when women’s agency is at stake.

The album arrives 20 February 2026. “No Orgasm in Heaven” is streaming now.

Tracklist: