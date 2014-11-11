Improving Your Life – Tips From An Experienced Yogi

words Al Woods

We live in a stressful world that requires a lot of attention and a lot of hard work. Most of us find ourselves living to work instead of working to live and that’s a problem that can last for years.

The best thing we can do is to catch these situations and understand them before they get progressively worse, once a habit is ingrained in us it’s difficult to let go of it. There are plenty of ways in which we can improve our lives. We just need to look carefully for them as some things are suited to us and some aren’t, it’s human nature. As someone that’s practiced Yoga for many years, I feel I’ve found a few ways that really helped me so I’m going to give a few tips for you to try out.

Meditation

The connotations of meditation are often perceived in the wrong way, many think it’s an act in which a person sits and stays quiet whilst humming for no real reason but that’s not the case. There are, of course, many types of meditation and it’s important to take a look at what might be useful to you. Personally I’ve found the help of Mala beads incredibly useful with my meditation and would thoroughly recommend discovering more about these necklaces as it transformed my meditation and helped me find a place in the practice. Mala beads are used to count mantras and prayers during your meditation and can help you focus on the matter at hand. There isn’t anything like meditation and it can positively affect your life in ways you won’t know until you try. If you want to feel a new level of relaxation and content then I would give it a go.

Focus on Now

So many times do I see people stressing about situations they cannot control and it eats away at them until they can no longer function. Stress is something that is deeply damaging for our mind, body, and soul, and should be treated as a physical illness. Before you get to that stage try and summon the power within you to deal with your stress as it comes. If you are in a situation you can’t control, either leave it or deal with it in any way you can. Focusing on the now is the best way to block out negative thoughts as you are concentrating on what’s happening at this precise time in your life, the present.

Accept Failure

Failure isn’t something that should be considered as a bad thing, but instead something we should celebrate and learn from. Yes, it’s difficult to swallow failure, to begin with, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get better at it. If we never failed in life we wouldn’t learn, and if we didn’t learn we wouldn’t evolve, and without evolution, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Failure is such an important part of our existence we should stop being afraid and start embracing the times in which we do.

Relax, Go With It

So many people get caught up in such small situations, ones that are so menial to their lives that after a while they take a step back and almost laugh at how they reacted. When practicing yoga you move from one position to the next, flowing through the movements. Sometimes it’s easy and sometimes it’s a little more difficult and that’s to be expected, but you get on with it and try your best. The next time you try that same sequence it’s going to be easier. Adopt this way of thinking in life and try to go with the flow, there’s nothing wrong with taking things in your stride and moving through it easily.

Breathe

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you have forgotten to breathe and ended up spluttering for a few moments? This, like many of our other points, is linked to stress and other such illnesses. We find ourselves in situations where we get so worked up we start breathing in a hurried manner and it becomes short and sharp. Not only can this lead to hyperventilation but it can also make us feel horrific. Remember to breathe slowly at all times, it will keep you relaxed and help you keep a cool, calm, and collected head. Much better for dealing with any situation that may head your way.

Yoga has taught me a lot of things during my time, I solidly believe I am a better person for it and if I can impart my knowledge onto anyone that is struggling then I will do so. There’s always time and you don’t need to practice for an hour at a time, I completely understand that people’s schedules are hectic, but I also understand that the 2 hours you spend watching in the evening can be reduced. Especially if it means your entire life will benefit.