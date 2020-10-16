What to look for in a Coffee Maker

words Alexa Wang

One of life’s simplest, but simultaneously greatest pleasures is the first cup of coffee on a chilly Sunday morning. For some reason, it’s even more enjoyable if it’s storming and dreary outside.

This being said, as information about how products are made and what they’re made of travels online, many people are rethinking everyday products. Coffee makers are no exception. The following will break down the things you should consider when you are looking at choosing a coffee maker for your home or office.

Do You Want A Built-In Coffee Bean Grinder?

The first thing you’ll need to decide is whether or not you’d like or need a coffee maker that doubles as a coffee bean grinder. For those of us who love freshly ground coffee, a coffee with a built-in coffee grinder can be the perfect solution. If this is the case for you, take some time to watch a few online videos of the machines you are considering. The grinders, including within coffee makers, tend to be louder than your regular handheld coffee bean grinder, so it’s a good idea to have an understanding of how loud your cup of coffee is going to be. Not everyone can handle the sound first thing in the morning.

Do You Want To Go French-Press-Style?

This is a big divide in the coffee-loving community. Some swear the best coffee is made with a french press, while others claim this first group is crazy. French presses also appeal to those who are particularly toxin-minded. Because of the simplicity of the french press design, it’s much easier to find a machine that does not have plastic come in contact with your beverage. French presses made out of glass, stainless steel, and ceramic materials are pretty easy to find.

Compare Coffee Makers

Once you’ve made your choices above, you can begin to do your research on which coffee maker suits you and your preferences. Take some time to read online reviews or comparisons of multiple products, like the one written by the coffee connoisseurs at TwistedGoastCoffee.com. It is a good idea to take a look at the reviews for a product written up by customers.

And if you’re shopping online, it is also a good idea to measure the space you’d like to put your coffee maker in and check that the machine you’re ordering will fit. You’d be surprised how many people have been frustrated to realize the machine they picked out doesn’t fit neatly on the counter beneath the cupboards overhanging the backsplash.

At The Minimum, Is The Plastic BPA Free?

Many coffee makers contain plastic elements. Plastic can release xenoestrogens and other hormone-mimicking compounds that can cause serious damage to your body. Your hormones are an integral part of your overall health and mood, and the abundance of plastic is one of the theories being put forward as to why there’s a worldwide infertility crisis. Even if you have no desire to have children, this is something that should be taken seriously as infertility is often your body’s first response to big health problems.

The negative effects of plastic touching your food or drinks is increased by having extremely cold food or very hot food in a plastic vessel. Your steaming coffee counts, and more than likely, you’re drinking it every day (sometimes multiple times per day). Because of the prevalence of coffee in your life, this is an especially important area to be aware of plastics.

Beyond this, the plastic components can damage the environment at large. Plastic debris has been found everywhere on earth, including places you wouldn’t expect, like Antarctica to the arctic, from Mount Everest to Mariana Trench. Just as human hormones are being affected by the presence of plastic, so are animal hormones and the chemical balance of the environment at large.

Learn About Caring For A Coffee Maker

Contrary to popular belief, the inside of your coffee making machine needs a little TLC from time to time. Following a few simple cleaning steps every so often will help make sure that your machine lives a long and healthy life. A poorly cared for the machine will not last as long as one that is tended to regularly. Your coffee will taste a lot better too.

With the above things in mind, you are well on your way to choosing the perfect coffee maker for you. Of course, if you have specific needs, like a timer that starts your coffee for you in the morning or a machine with a specific time-frame auto shut off, you can incorporate those needs into your coffee machine search.