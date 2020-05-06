Easy Ways to Get Help for Mental Health Issues During a Pandemic

words Alexa Wang

The world is currently going through a very disruptive period. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic that has changed the way we live almost overnight.

It wasn’t long before the society realized that the virus itself is only one, albeit most dangerous, of the new threats we’re facing in this situation. Being forced to stay inside in isolation is taking a toll on people’s mental health. Here’s what you can do about it.

Combating Prolonged Isolation

Humans are social animals by nature. Although there are introverts among us who don’t mind spending time alone, the majority of people require human interaction on a daily basis.

We are currently dealing with a threat that we have no solution for. The virus is still being studied and there’s a lot of smart people working on producing a vaccine or an effective treatment. Until such time, our only weapon against this invisible enemy is to socially distance from one another, and make it physically difficult for the virus to propagate.

In other words, isolation. Isolation has a proven negative effect on mental health. The problem is only compounded when you already have existing mental issues. Fortunately, there are ways to keep the dark dragons at bay. One of the perks of the digital age we live in is connectivity.

Limit Your Exposure to News

There’s a theory circulating out there stating that generations who lived before the internet were happier on average simply because they were isolated. A person from the US didn’t have a clue what was happening in Malta and vice versa.

The world we live in today is very different. Information overload is a real thing. Despite being the dominant species, our brains can take only so much information at any given time.

On top of that, the news rarely reports when something uplifting happens. It’s usually either crime, accidents, the tragic loss of life, and similar events that reach us via the media. Limiting your exposure to this bombardment of bad news will help with your mental health.

Seek Professional Help

Social distancing and fear of infection have put a whole new set of limitations on businesses worldwide.

The same applies to non-essential health services. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find help. Mental health professionals are adapting along with the rest of the industry.

We’re seeing a shift from in-person treatment to online treatment. The experts over at https://www.thrivetalk.com/online-psychiatrist/ have noticed that people respond well to online sessions. For many, the anxiety caused by the pandemic, more specifically being in proximity to potentially infectious people, far outweighs the need for therapy.

By removing the need to leave your home, online therapy is offering instant help to those who need it the most.

Maintain Your Support Network

The fact that it’s not advisable to hang out with friends in public places doesn’t mean you should completely break contact with the people close to you. There are other ways to remain in touch and have a good time with your friends.

You can find an online activity you both enjoy. Here are a few that come to mind:

Gaming

Watching movies or TV shows together

Enjoying virtual tours of various museums

Conference video calls

Aside from in-door group activities, there are also various low-risk outdoor activities you can enjoy with your friends. Check if your area has a drive-in movie theater. The pandemic has not only saved the drive-in theater, but it’s making it more popular than ever.

Create and Maintain a Routine

The global pandemic has had a disruptive effect on individual daily routines to a point where many feel lost. Trying to re-establish a routine that’s the same or similar to the one you’ve had before the virus could help bring some normalcy back into your daily life.

Alternatively, you could create a whole new daily routine, especially if you’re working from home at the moment. Fill out your day with fun activities and do things that you enjoy. Don’t allow the current situation to completely shift your focus.

All of This Is Temporary

Lastly, it’s worth remembering that all of this is temporary. The pandemic will eventually go away, just like many others before it. Things will return to normal and our lives will continue.

Or, in the worst-case scenario, we’ll learn how to live with this new threat as a society. We’re constantly gaining more information about the virus, which will ultimately help us fight it. We just need some patience and perseverance.