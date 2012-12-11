Starting culinary school? That’s an exciting step, especially if you have dreamed of becoming a chef for quite some time.

But it doesn’t take long to realize some things. For example, that having the right equipment will make life much easier. You’ll spend hours practicing techniques. You’ll be tasked with preparing ingredients. You’ll learn skills that become second nature over time. During all of this, the last thing you want is to be held back by tools that aren’t up to the job.

While every program differs – and they have their own requirements – there are a few essentials you shouldn’t miss. You’ll rely on these items from day one.

Knife Kit and Cutting Tools

Ask almost any chef what the most important tool in the kitchen is, and you’ll probably hear the same answer:

A good knife.

You’ll use it constantly. Chopping vegetable. Trimming meat. Practicing precise knife cuts. That’s why it’s worth buying a kit that feels comfortable in your hand. Not the cheapest option.

Just as important is learning how to care for your knives. Keeping the blades in good condition makes them safe to use as well as far more enjoyable to work with. Many students quickly discover that a sharpening stone is a valuable addition. It helps maintain clean edges throughout months of daily practice.

A well-maintained knife won’t just improve your results, though. It’ll do so much more! Like helping you build confidence every time you step foot into the kitchen.

Uniforms and Safety Gear

Your uniform is much more than a dress code. It’s part of working safely and comfortably in a busy kitchen.

A well-fitting chef’s jacket, durable trousers, non-slip shoes, and an apron are all designed for chefs. They are functional. They are designed with reality – long hours and fast-paced environments – in mind. After spending an entire day on your feet, you’ll obviously appreciate footwear that’s supportive. Clothing that lets you move freely, too.

It’s also a good idea to have a spare uniform ready to go. Between practical classes and plenty of laundry, having a backup will save you from a stressful morning when time is already in short supply. Never mind if you spill Hollandaise sauce down yourself!

Kitchen Utensils and Small Tools

Focusing on the big-ticket items is tempting. It’s all too easy. But remember, this:

Some of the smallest tools in your kit will become the ones you reach for most often.

A reliable vegetable peeler. A set of measuring spoons. An offset spatula. A digital thermometer. Fish tweezers. Whatever it is, whatever task you have, these items make you quicker and more precise. They might not seem like a big deal individually, sure. However, they help you work more efficiently and keep your station organized as a set.

Of course, things will change as you gain experience. You’ll discover which tools suit your style of cooking best. So, build your kit over time. That’s perfectly normal. Many chefs continue refining theirs throughout decades-long careers.

To conclude, culinary school isn’t about owning the most expensive equipment. It’s about having reliable tools that allow you to focus on learning. The items mentioned above will give you a strong foundation from the get-go.

words Al Woods