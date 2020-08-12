During the process of pregnancy, your body is changing, and in effect, you face some changes that are painful to most moms. When your baby bump grows bigger, expect to feel extra strain on your hips, back, and pelvis. The reason is that the point of gravity shifts and the strain to the back at the lower level increases, which can result in much pain. When walking, standing, or even sleeping has become a burden, you must have begun the quest to find relief. To aid this, you might want to consider looking for the best pregnancy support belt to feel supported.

Knowing how to use the belly band the right way will make your experience worthwhile. It is best to provide support to your growing baby bump, offering comfort, and relieving pressure on your lower back. This buying guide will take you through everything you need to know about belly bands, such as how to find the best support belts, their types, and how to choose the right fit for you.

Buying Guide: Finding the Best Pregnancy Support Belt

A pregnancy support belt is not an additional accessory but a comfort and postural belt. The right belt will assist in alleviating the lower back pressure, helping hold the weight of your belly, and correcting your posture. However, there is too much to choose from, but which one really works?

Determine Your Body Pain

Identify which part of your body hurts. Each support belt is designed for specific areas of your body. A belt made around the sacroiliac (SI) joint is preferred in pelvic pain, whilst broader, full-belly aids are recommended in overall back and abdominal support.

Check the Materials

When you are pregnant, your body temperature tends to rise. Look for support belts that are made of soft and breathable fabrics. This can help you prevent skin irritations that are caused by the moisture from thick materials.

Assess Adjustability

Easy to Use

Given the discomfort that you are feeling, the support that you need should give you ease. Search for a belt that has accessible features so you don’t have to worry about taking it on and off.

Top Picks: The Best Maternity Support Belts Reviewed

Among the trusted brands, only a few names are patronized by the customers. If you’re having a hard time choosing which brands to buy from, take a look at these top-rated brands that supported moms during their motherhood journey.

Momcozy

The Momcozy pregnancy belt is popular among mothers, especially among new moms, due to its breathable fabric. It is able to cover that entire part of your belly without feeling too much pressure. In addition, they are using lightweight materials, so you can feel the support without having a weird feeling. Also, their support belts have an ergonomic curve lift feature that provides extra back support. It is meant to fit all stages of pregnancy, and is good enough to wear on a daily basis.

Belly Bandit Original Support Belt

This belt is famous because of its strong compression and the support of the posture, which provides great stability to the lower back. This happens to be of great assistance in later trimester years when more lift is required to alleviate pelvic pressure.

NeoTech Care Maternity Belt

This can be changed to a comfortable and firm design, which entails the use of durable elastic bands and breathable mesh. It is a convenient option among women who would like to have adjustable belly belts.

AZMED Maternity Belt

This is a firm, lightweight, and flexible belt that offers mild to moderate support, that is ideal to wear every day under clothes. It is easy to apply and does not cause over-stress.

BABYGO 4-in-1 Pregnancy and Postpartum Belt

This one is the adaptable alternative that changes to postpartum recovery after pregnancy assistance. It is fitted with 4 adjustable components that provide lift, core support, and compression of the waist when necessary.

Each brand has advantages, thus, it all depends on what you prefer when it comes to comfort, level of activity, and the support you will require as your body matures.

Comparing Different Types of Belly Support Belts

Pregnancy belts are also available in different designs, which have a different purpose. Check their types, functions, and drawbacks to help you decide which type of support belt is suitable for your needs.

Belt Type Function Ideal For Drawbacks Maternity Belt The abdomen is raised below to alleviate the lower back and round ligament pain. Light-to-medium pain, daily routine, physical exercise. Low level of support to severe PGP; frequent repositioning. Belly Cradle/Sling Supports the abdomen 360-degree and lifts the mid-to-upper back and makes it stable. Multiples, extreme abdominal weight, great general back pain. Have a large size; greatest visibility when under clothes. Compression Garment/Tank Provides gentle compression Ideal for early phrase of pregnancy Offers minimal support

How to Choose the Right Size for Your Support Belt

The right fit makes life very comfortable and effective. A belt that fits loosely will not be supportive enough, whereas a tight belt will limit the movement or bring about discomfort.

Measure Yourself

Do not use your size before pregnancy or even your present sizing of clothing. Get your tape measure and wrap it around your abdomen.

Check the Sizing Chart

Make a comparison of your measured size with the specific sizing chart of the manufacturer of the belt. Well-known brands will offer various sizes to every single size (S, M, L, etc.). When you are unsure of the size, always go by what the manufacturer suggests, which is normally to go bigger in order to be able to expand.

Follow the Two-Finger Rule

Once the belt has been fastened, 2 fingers should easily go between the belt and the body. When you can squeeze in more than two fingers, then it is loose. In case you find it hard to put one on, it fits too tight.

Wear your support belt not more than two to three hours at a time. Constant compression may play havoc with the very muscles you are attempting to get firm. Specialists suggest that the belt should be removed when sitting for a long period of time and be used only in the active periods, such as walking around, standing, and light physical exercises. In case of any numbing, tingling, or pressure, take off the belt.

Conclusion

A great pregnancy support belt isn’t only about back pains, but the way your body changes in general, which makes you feel comfortable and confident. The right belt will offer stability, balance, and support your posture so that you can remain active and comfortable during your pregnancy.

Each mom will also have a unique body, and therefore, you would take your time to establish what fits you well, and it may be a lightweight loose band during your initial trimester or a structured belt when you are in the third trimester.